New Content Update!

Hello!

We have released another update adding some new content and fixing some bugs. We've added a few new craftable pieces of equipments and fixed some issues.

Changelog:

-Added a new craftable weapon: Wooden Club

-Added a new craftable weapon: Spiked Club

-Added a new craftable weapon: Iron Mace

-Added a new craftable weapon: Bone Club

-Added a new craftable armor: Bone Chestplate

-Melee weapons when they reach 0 durabilities no longer disappear when breaking. This is to prevent you from having to keep an eye on durability constantly. Instead, the weapon enters a "broken" state where it can still be used and held but will deal virtually no damage until repaired.

-Fixed a bug preventing crowbar durability saving on the drop. The crowbar can also now be dismantled-Fixed a bug where dropping a protein bar or adrenaline shot can cause it to drop through the floor

-Fixed a bug preventing moleman from dying

-Added a graphic setting to disable fog VFX such as in the graveyard+toxic factory level as this can affect performance for some

-Reduced the banshee scream noise

-Added a new material: Bone. Can be found or dropped when killing most entities

-Nerfed partygoers: reduced their speed, damage, and health slightly as well as attack rate as they were too OP

-Bleed, burn and poison damage health directly now instead of armor if it is equipped

-Breakable crates can now also have materials inside. Also increased the rates of items inside crates slightly

-Entities can now also drop between 0-3 material bags on death

-Various smaller bug fixes/tweaks (typos, graphical glitches, etc)

As usual, there will be another update again soon!

Cheers!