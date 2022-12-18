New Content Update!

Hello!
We have released another update adding some new content and fixing some bugs. We've added a few new craftable pieces of equipments and fixed some issues.
Changelog:
-Added a new craftable weapon: Wooden Club
-Added a new craftable weapon: Spiked Club
-Added a new craftable weapon: Iron Mace
-Added a new craftable weapon: Bone Club
-Added a new craftable armor: Bone Chestplate
-Melee weapons when they reach 0 durabilities no longer disappear when breaking. This is to prevent you from having to keep an eye on durability constantly. Instead, the weapon enters a "broken" state where it can still be used and held but will deal virtually no damage until repaired.
-Fixed a bug preventing crowbar durability saving on the drop. The crowbar can also now be dismantled-Fixed a bug where dropping a protein bar or adrenaline shot can cause it to drop through the floor
-Fixed a bug preventing moleman from dying
-Added a graphic setting to disable fog VFX such as in the graveyard+toxic factory level as this can affect performance for some
-Reduced the banshee scream noise
-Added a new material: Bone. Can be found or dropped when killing most entities
-Nerfed partygoers: reduced their speed, damage, and health slightly as well as attack rate as they were too OP
-Bleed, burn and poison damage health directly now instead of armor if it is equipped
-Breakable crates can now also have materials inside. Also increased the rates of items inside crates slightly
-Entities can now also drop between 0-3 material bags on death
-Various smaller bug fixes/tweaks (typos, graphical glitches, etc)
As usual, there will be another update again soon!
Cheers!
