0.7.1-beta - Crash fixes and some more

Hey everyone!

I finally found the cause and fix for the crashbugs a lot of you have been experiencing.

These were super hard to find and debug. I can only apologize.

As for input bindings, I know that these are a big issue for a lot of people, so I priorized these up to the front of my TODO list.

I originally wanted to release both the crash fix and improved input bindings together, but the input bindings need a bit more work, and I didn't want to hold back the crash fixes any longer.

This update also fixes a bug with the main menu, where it resets some of your settings on game launch, as well as a handful of achievements that were unachievable.

Full changelog as always on github. And as always, if you encounter any issues, please report them. Videos, logfiles, crashdumps, and savegames are especially helpful.

Thank you and Happy Holidays,

Max