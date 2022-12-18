-Fixed a situation where the item could disappear when swapping between 1-handed and 2-handed weapons while inventory is full.
-Fixed a bug where users could increase dream flower's counter without finding new flowers.
-Fixed a bug where players could end up stuck in Bor tavern.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 18 December 2022
Bugfix patch
-Fixed a situation where the item could disappear when swapping between 1-handed and 2-handed weapons while inventory is full.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update