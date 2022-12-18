 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 18 December 2022

Bugfix patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed a situation where the item could disappear when swapping between 1-handed and 2-handed weapons while inventory is full.
-Fixed a bug where users could increase dream flower's counter without finding new flowers.
-Fixed a bug where players could end up stuck in Bor tavern.

