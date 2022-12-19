Battlerace - Update #4.7.3

Hi there!
We are releasing update #4.7.3 which focuses on providing daily missions. More information about the system can be found below.
Update #4.7.3
Daily mission system
In order to make the gameplay more interesting for you, we decided to add a system of daily missions, every day 4 daily missions are generated that you can complete to get extra payment in the form of XPC coins available in the game.
Thank you,
TieDeveloper
