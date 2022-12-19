Battlerace - Update #4.7.3

Hi there!

We are releasing update #4.7.3 which focuses on providing daily missions. More information about the system can be found below.

Daily mission system

In order to make the gameplay more interesting for you, we decided to add a system of daily missions, every day 4 daily missions are generated that you can complete to get extra payment in the form of XPC coins available in the game.

Thank you,

TieDeveloper

