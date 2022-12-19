 Skip to content

Battlerace update for 19 December 2022

Battlerace - Update #4.7.3

Share · View all patches · Build 10172830 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi there!

We are releasing update #4.7.3 which focuses on providing daily missions. More information about the system can be found below.

Update #4.7.3

Daily mission system

In order to make the gameplay more interesting for you, we decided to add a system of daily missions, every day 4 daily missions are generated that you can complete to get extra payment in the form of XPC coins available in the game.

Thank you,
TieDeveloper

