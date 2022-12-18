Patch 1.1.2 - Hammer rebalance, Document Viewer UI redesign, bug fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10172816 · Last edited 18 December 2022 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello! Back with some bug fixes, and a redesign of the Document Viewer UI

Document Viewer has been redesigned

Some bugs related to the document viewer when looking at it during Night Shift have been fixed

Hammer attack range fixed

Hammer rebalanced - it takes multiple hits to destroy objects, and it creates noise which may alert the butcher if he's nearby

Fixed issue where cart didn't have a collider

Fixed issue where certain TVs would have their audio playing even after they were destroyed

Fixed a bug where sometimes players would get "stuck" while climbing a vent, or hiding

Fixed issue related to PART 4 unlocking incorrectly on the New Game menu

That's it! Hope everyone enjoys the holidays coming up!