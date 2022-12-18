 Skip to content

Stay Out of the House update for 18 December 2022

Patch 1.1.2 - Hammer rebalance, Document Viewer UI redesign, bug fixes

Patch 1.1.2 - Hammer rebalance, Document Viewer UI redesign, bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! Back with some bug fixes, and a redesign of the Document Viewer UI

  • Document Viewer has been redesigned
  • Some bugs related to the document viewer when looking at it during Night Shift have been fixed
  • Hammer attack range fixed
  • Hammer rebalanced - it takes multiple hits to destroy objects, and it creates noise which may alert the butcher if he's nearby
  • Fixed issue where cart didn't have a collider
  • Fixed issue where certain TVs would have their audio playing even after they were destroyed
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes players would get "stuck" while climbing a vent, or hiding
  • Fixed issue related to PART 4 unlocking incorrectly on the New Game menu

That's it! Hope everyone enjoys the holidays coming up!

