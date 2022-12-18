 Skip to content

Nightly Maintenance: Malcom's Story update for 18 December 2022

General changes and fixes | V0.5.1

Nightly Maintenance: Malcom's Story update for 18 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

I have been wanting to wait to release these fixes and changes for the 1.0 update, but I realized how broken the game actually is so below you'll find a lot of changes and fixes!

New

  • Added more videos to get more feel of what's happening. In other words, less choppy scene changes.

Changes

  • You will now see all menu options even if you have not unlocked the option yet
  • The oil lantern now has to be lit to see and blown out to avoid the mannequin
  • Death screen will now say "[spoiler]Petrified![/spoiler]" instead of "You died!"

Fixes

  • The stars will no longer show up on menu screens
  • Fixed an issue regarding animations by capping framerate at 120 fps
  • Fixed multiple issues regarding Quickplay
  • Fixed an issue where the mannequin would not move on Nightmare
  • Fixed an issue where the lantern did not contribute to you being in line of sight
  • Fixed Brendan's bug (Mannequin would get confused when you'd get fancy switching between lights)
  • Fixed a issue where you could run off the roof on Prologue

