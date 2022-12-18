General changes and fixes | V0.5.1

Hi all,
I have been wanting to wait to release these fixes and changes for the 1.0 update, but I realized how broken the game actually is so below you'll find a lot of changes and fixes!
New
- Added more videos to get more feel of what's happening. In other words, less choppy scene changes.
Changes
- You will now see all menu options even if you have not unlocked the option yet
- The oil lantern now has to be lit to see and blown out to avoid the mannequin
- Death screen will now say "[spoiler]Petrified![/spoiler]" instead of "You died!"
Fixes
- The stars will no longer show up on menu screens
- Fixed an issue regarding animations by capping framerate at 120 fps
- Fixed multiple issues regarding Quickplay
- Fixed an issue where the mannequin would not move on Nightmare
- Fixed an issue where the lantern did not contribute to you being in line of sight
- Fixed Brendan's bug (Mannequin would get confused when you'd get fancy switching between lights)
- Fixed a issue where you could run off the roof on Prologue
