General changes and fixes | V0.5.1

Hi all,

I have been wanting to wait to release these fixes and changes for the 1.0 update, but I realized how broken the game actually is so below you'll find a lot of changes and fixes!

New

Added more videos to get more feel of what's happening. In other words, less choppy scene changes.

Changes

You will now see all menu options even if you have not unlocked the option yet

The oil lantern now has to be lit to see and blown out to avoid the mannequin

Death screen will now say "[spoiler]Petrified![/spoiler]" instead of "You died!"

Fixes