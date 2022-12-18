Version 1.5 Update (after small hiccups)

Version 1.5

This one didn't go as smoothly and some of you maybe ran into few issues a moment ago, but here's a reupload.

Changelog:

Blood sacrifice works now

Killing intent works now

Different measures taken to fix the "Cannot read property 'removeCurrentAction' of null" error

Various minor bug fixes (collision issues, typos, graphical bugs, etc.)

Pocketcat dialogue at the museum trimmed a little bit

"Cannot read property 'removeCurrentAction' of null" error has been the current plague of the game. Many different things were done to try and counter the bug and its root of problems is definitely narrowing down, but whether it's entirely fixed with this update remains to be seen. Please report if it keeps on happening! Thanks for all the feedback and bug reports!