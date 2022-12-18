 Skip to content

Down Fast VR update for 18 December 2022

Update v0.5.41 - New Bike!!!

Update v0.5.41 - New Bike!!! · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Riders,

Enjoy the ride with a new bike.
This bike is very stable and can go through any terrain.

Enjoy the ride in the new update.

Cheers,
The dev

