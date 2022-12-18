Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.0.6)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

Improvements

Changed the tear gas and night raid effects on squad members and hostiles

Tweaked the smoke/gas VFX transparency to improve in-game readability

Improved the blood VFX

Tweaked the objective icons

Updated translations

Fixes

Fixed the AI of melee enemies

Fixed the impact VFX on shields

Fixed the close vision field of view when smoked

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".

Select the "BETAS" tab.

Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.