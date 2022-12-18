Test Branch Update! (Beta 8.0.6)

Changelog
Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).
Improvements
- Changed the tear gas and night raid effects on squad members and hostiles
- Tweaked the smoke/gas VFX transparency to improve in-game readability
- Improved the blood VFX
- Tweaked the objective icons
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed the AI of melee enemies
- Fixed the impact VFX on shields
- Fixed the close vision field of view when smoked
Reminder: switching to the test branch
In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".
The game then should automatically update to the test version.
To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.
Changed depots in test branch