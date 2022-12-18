 Skip to content

HammerHelm update for 18 December 2022

Build 1.9.12 - Healthbars and Holidays

Last edited by Wendy

Today's build is a quick update to enemy healthbars based on some recent feedback. Enemies now have a healthbar with 20 boxes, rather than 10. Each box represents 5% of an enemy's health. Previously when there were only 10 boxes hitting an enemy sometimes resulted in none of the boxes dropping since you did under 10% of the enemy's health in damage. With 20 boxes, this is far less likely to happen. In addition, boss enemies have an additional health bar with 20 more boxes in it.

This build also turns on the holiday content, including the lights attached to storehouses, NPC santa hats, and the craftable holiday tree.

-Jonathan "Calandryll" Hanna
jon@supersixstudios.com

