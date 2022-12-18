v0.5f1 Update

Hi everyone,
This update introduces three difficulty modes:
- EASY enemies, bosses and hostile animals are 50% weaker; nutrition and water depletes slower
- NORMAL default experience
- HARD enemies, bosses and hostile animals are 50% stronger
If you load an old save game, you play in normal mode by default, the difficulty can only be changed by starting a new game. Also added a modern axe, revolver and shotgun that can be found in campsites. Ammo for these firearms will drop from ammo crates at campsites.
ADDED - difficulty settings
ADDED - revolver & revolver ammo
ADDED - shotgun & shotgun ammo
ADDED - modern axe (23 damage, 300 durability)
ADDED - tree & flashlight sound effects
CHANGE - shelf forward direction is now shown when placing
CHANGE - improved enemy AI
CHANGE - increased mutant boss health from 600 to 800
CHANGE - increased baphomet boss health from 1000 to 1300
CHANGE - the night can only end when all enemies are defeated
CHANGE - sun has more orange tint at dusk and dawn
CHANGE - adjusted footstep sounds
FIX - the UI was not scaling properly when playing at wide resolutions
Have a great day
Changed files in this update