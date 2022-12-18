v0.5f1 Update

Hi everyone,

This update introduces three difficulty modes:

EASY enemies, bosses and hostile animals are 50% weaker; nutrition and water depletes slower

enemies, bosses and hostile animals are 50% weaker; nutrition and water depletes slower NORMAL default experience

default experience HARD enemies, bosses and hostile animals are 50% stronger

If you load an old save game, you play in normal mode by default, the difficulty can only be changed by starting a new game. Also added a modern axe, revolver and shotgun that can be found in campsites. Ammo for these firearms will drop from ammo crates at campsites.





ADDED - difficulty settings

ADDED - revolver & revolver ammo

ADDED - shotgun & shotgun ammo

ADDED - modern axe (23 damage, 300 durability)

ADDED - tree & flashlight sound effects

CHANGE - shelf forward direction is now shown when placing

CHANGE - improved enemy AI

CHANGE - increased mutant boss health from 600 to 800

CHANGE - increased baphomet boss health from 1000 to 1300

CHANGE - the night can only end when all enemies are defeated

CHANGE - sun has more orange tint at dusk and dawn

CHANGE - adjusted footstep sounds

FIX - the UI was not scaling properly when playing at wide resolutions

Have a great day