Odd Woods update for 18 December 2022

v0.5f1 Update

18 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

This update introduces three difficulty modes:

  • EASY enemies, bosses and hostile animals are 50% weaker; nutrition and water depletes slower
  • NORMAL default experience
  • HARD enemies, bosses and hostile animals are 50% stronger

If you load an old save game, you play in normal mode by default, the difficulty can only be changed by starting a new game. Also added a modern axe, revolver and shotgun that can be found in campsites. Ammo for these firearms will drop from ammo crates at campsites.


ADDED - difficulty settings
ADDED - revolver & revolver ammo
ADDED - shotgun & shotgun ammo
ADDED - modern axe (23 damage, 300 durability)
ADDED - tree & flashlight sound effects

CHANGE - shelf forward direction is now shown when placing
CHANGE - improved enemy AI
CHANGE - increased mutant boss health from 600 to 800
CHANGE - increased baphomet boss health from 1000 to 1300
CHANGE - the night can only end when all enemies are defeated
CHANGE - sun has more orange tint at dusk and dawn
CHANGE - adjusted footstep sounds

FIX - the UI was not scaling properly when playing at wide resolutions

Have a great day

