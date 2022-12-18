Large Update: Match Scheduling System / 00.830

Open beta of the large match scheduling system. Check Discord for more info but here are the highlights:

Reputation: you start with 50 and max out at 100.

Your reputation goes down for missing matches, you lose more rep points the closer to a match you cancel / don't show up for.

You gain reputation by showing up on time for scheduled matches you accept

Reputation is used to schedule matches and accept scheduled matches offered by other players

Players can schedule/accept more matches every week if they have higher reputation

Matches can be scheduled with a minimum reputation threshold to join, so you can limit unreliable players from accepting your scheduled matched if you want to

Your list of scheduled matches will appear in the global section of the wall board/menu

From there you can withdraw from / join your matches as they become live

There is no need to set up a lobby, this is all done automatically for you (observers can join when live)

You have 5mins to join your match at the scheduled time (matches can be scheduled every 30mins), if you miss your match, your reputation takes a hit

Players receive notifications in-game when their match is about to begin / in the future you will be able to sign up for optional email reminders / book online/via phone

Matches without both opponents confirmed are cancelled automatically within an hour of scheduled start time

Matches must be booked at least 3hrs ahead of time and can be booked up to a week ahead