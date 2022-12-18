-
Open beta of the large match scheduling system. Check Discord for more info but here are the highlights:
-
Reputation: you start with 50 and max out at 100.
-
Your reputation goes down for missing matches, you lose more rep points the closer to a match you cancel / don't show up for.
-
You gain reputation by showing up on time for scheduled matches you accept
-
Reputation is used to schedule matches and accept scheduled matches offered by other players
-
Players can schedule/accept more matches every week if they have higher reputation
-
Matches can be scheduled with a minimum reputation threshold to join, so you can limit unreliable players from accepting your scheduled matched if you want to
-
Your list of scheduled matches will appear in the global section of the wall board/menu
-
From there you can withdraw from / join your matches as they become live
-
There is no need to set up a lobby, this is all done automatically for you (observers can join when live)
-
You have 5mins to join your match at the scheduled time (matches can be scheduled every 30mins), if you miss your match, your reputation takes a hit
-
Players receive notifications in-game when their match is about to begin / in the future you will be able to sign up for optional email reminders / book online/via phone
-
Matches without both opponents confirmed are cancelled automatically within an hour of scheduled start time
-
Matches must be booked at least 3hrs ahead of time and can be booked up to a week ahead
-
A sparring/match calendar provides the weekly schedule for you and you use it to accept and create scheduled matches
Era of Combat: Boxing update for 18 December 2022
Large Update: Match Scheduling System / 00.830
Patchnotes via Steam Community
