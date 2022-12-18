 Skip to content

Era of Combat: Boxing update for 18 December 2022

Large Update: Match Scheduling System / 00.830

Build 10172524

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Open beta of the large match scheduling system. Check Discord for more info but here are the highlights:

  • Reputation: you start with 50 and max out at 100.

  • Your reputation goes down for missing matches, you lose more rep points the closer to a match you cancel / don't show up for.

  • You gain reputation by showing up on time for scheduled matches you accept

  • Reputation is used to schedule matches and accept scheduled matches offered by other players

  • Players can schedule/accept more matches every week if they have higher reputation

  • Matches can be scheduled with a minimum reputation threshold to join, so you can limit unreliable players from accepting your scheduled matched if you want to

  • Your list of scheduled matches will appear in the global section of the wall board/menu

  • From there you can withdraw from / join your matches as they become live

  • There is no need to set up a lobby, this is all done automatically for you (observers can join when live)

  • You have 5mins to join your match at the scheduled time (matches can be scheduled every 30mins), if you miss your match, your reputation takes a hit

  • Players receive notifications in-game when their match is about to begin / in the future you will be able to sign up for optional email reminders / book online/via phone

  • Matches without both opponents confirmed are cancelled automatically within an hour of scheduled start time

  • Matches must be booked at least 3hrs ahead of time and can be booked up to a week ahead

  • A sparring/match calendar provides the weekly schedule for you and you use it to accept and create scheduled matches

