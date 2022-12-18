Patch 1.0.0.1 - First Update

Hello everyone!

We have made the first update for Liber Prologue. But we want to say right away that this is not the latest update!

added items to search and study

worked on optimization

removed bugs - when it was possible to fight after the death of the character

removed the bug in the stealth level

added subtitles in two languages (English and Russian)

changed the font of the titles to a thematic one

sped up the horse in the "racing on the night prairies" level

Jimmy's logic was also changed, now it's much more interesting to fight with him

highlighted the note in the bandit camp, many players could not find it

fixed a number of minor bugs and flaws

Thanks to everyone who has already played Liber Prologue and shared their impressions!

Follow the news!