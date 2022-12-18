Patch 1.0.0.1 - First Update

Hello everyone!
We have made the first update for Liber Prologue. But we want to say right away that this is not the latest update!
- added items to search and study
- worked on optimization
- removed bugs - when it was possible to fight after the death of the character
- removed the bug in the stealth level
- added subtitles in two languages (English and Russian)
- changed the font of the titles to a thematic one
- sped up the horse in the "racing on the night prairies" level
- Jimmy's logic was also changed, now it's much more interesting to fight with him
- highlighted the note in the bandit camp, many players could not find it
- fixed a number of minor bugs and flaws
Thanks to everyone who has already played Liber Prologue and shared their impressions!
Follow the news!
