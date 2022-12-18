 Skip to content

Liber Prologue update for 18 December 2022

Patch 1.0.0.1 - First Update

Hello everyone!
We have made the first update for Liber Prologue. But we want to say right away that this is not the latest update!

  • added items to search and study
  • worked on optimization
  • removed bugs - when it was possible to fight after the death of the character
  • removed the bug in the stealth level
  • added subtitles in two languages (English and Russian)
  • changed the font of the titles to a thematic one
  • sped up the horse in the "racing on the night prairies" level
    • Jimmy's logic was also changed, now it's much more interesting to fight with him
  • highlighted the note in the bandit camp, many players could not find it
  • fixed a number of minor bugs and flaws

Thanks to everyone who has already played Liber Prologue and shared their impressions!
Follow the news!

