Gatedelvers Playtest update for 18 December 2022

Patch With New Decks In It

Build 10172503

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 3 new unlockable decks:
  • Potion Peddler
  • The Scale
  • Weightless

  • Infusing a non-enchanted item with an enchanted one will now pass the enchantment to the infused item.

  • Increased Stalwart+ buff duration from 3 to 4 seconds.

  • Fixed items with infusions being unable to deal any damage type except Physical.

  • Attempted to fix Thirsty generating additional potions when traveling between areas. (Reported by Wunarg)

  • Fixed frozen floors using a different cull distance than other floors. (Reported by Lazy Pharaoh)

  • Infusion trait info on item tooltips is now transparent.

  • Made ghosts faster.

  • Camera rotation should now persist across ghost and non-ghost states.

  • Reduced minimum music sound volume from 1% to 0.1%. (Reported by Fwutters and also don't ask)

