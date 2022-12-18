Patch With New Decks In It

- Added 3 new unlockable decks:
- Potion Peddler
- The Scale
- Weightless
Infusing a non-enchanted item with an enchanted one will now pass the enchantment to the infused item.
Increased Stalwart+ buff duration from 3 to 4 seconds.
Fixed items with infusions being unable to deal any damage type except Physical.
Attempted to fix Thirsty generating additional potions when traveling between areas. (Reported by Wunarg)
Fixed frozen floors using a different cull distance than other floors. (Reported by Lazy Pharaoh)
Infusion trait info on item tooltips is now transparent.
Made ghosts faster.
Camera rotation should now persist across ghost and non-ghost states.
Reduced minimum music sound volume from 1% to 0.1%. (Reported by Fwutters and also don't ask)
