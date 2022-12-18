Trivia Tricks 0.9.30.12 (Trivia Snowdown Hotfix)

Howdy! Hope y'all are enjoying the Trivia Snowdown Event! This is a small update adding some additional polish and fixes to yesterday’s release!

Players will no longer be given an extra veto and allowed category for bosses while the Festive or Halloween categories are available.

Player podiums will no longer be lit during Chance Round if the player opts to not join.

The chat will now fully scroll to the latest messages when opening the categories menu.

Fixed a bug during Chance Round where players who received an item capsule would sometimes not receive an item (By our guess, this was happening for 1 in 8 item capsules).

Fixed the camera zooming back slightly after chance round completed for clients.

Fixed a bug where, if Workshop categories had ever been selected and then were deselected, they would turn back on when swapping between Co-Op and Standard.

Fixed a bug where a player’s cookie currency would be reset to 5 if they loaded Trivia Tricks in DRM-free mode.

