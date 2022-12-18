Trivia Tricks 0.9.30.12 (Trivia Snowdown Hotfix)

Howdy! Hope y'all are enjoying the Trivia Snowdown Event! This is a small update adding some additional polish and fixes to yesterday’s release!
- Players will no longer be given an extra veto and allowed category for bosses while the Festive or Halloween categories are available.
- Player podiums will no longer be lit during Chance Round if the player opts to not join.
- The chat will now fully scroll to the latest messages when opening the categories menu.
- Fixed a bug during Chance Round where players who received an item capsule would sometimes not receive an item (By our guess, this was happening for 1 in 8 item capsules).
- Fixed the camera zooming back slightly after chance round completed for clients.
- Fixed a bug where, if Workshop categories had ever been selected and then were deselected, they would turn back on when swapping between Co-Op and Standard.
- Fixed a bug where a player’s cookie currency would be reset to 5 if they loaded Trivia Tricks in DRM-free mode.
