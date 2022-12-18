Update 0.3.3.0

New Additions

Added Egg to Spare Pack: Consume by unit on right and create a copy of that unit with 🔵 for HP and Damage

Added Beetle to Spare Pack: Attack Misses-> move to a random empty space

Added Cupid to Spare Pack: Remove LV of damage from left most enemy in row, then heal enemy by this unit's 🔵

Added "Rounds Completed" to end screen above XP bar

Added a Game Over splash screen before going to score screen

Unlock menu now shows a flair behind newly unlocked items until moused over

Added autosave option and turned it on by default. Now your game will automatically save at the start of each shop (Can be toggled in option menu)

Added 3 new achievements

Added link to Automoji Discord on credits menu

Balance Changes

Changed end of battle terminology. Removed "Battle Draw", you now get "Battle Lost" if you have fewer allies remaining then enemies. You will get "Battle Won" if you have the same or greater number of allies as compared to enemies. If you successfully defeat all enemies- you will receive a "PERFECT CLEAR"

Reworked Battery Spaces. Now it starts as a 80% chance to gain 0/0 stats. Spend 1 gold to increase stat gain by +1/+1, but lower chance of success by 5%

Changed the mystery pack to ONLY select from "generic units." It will no longer select any units that are based on MARKS, PEPPERS, or LEMONS. (Let me know how you feel about this change! I kept finding that half my units would be unusable and it made the mystery pack too luck driven. I think now that the spare units exist and can be pulled from, it feels very fun to play.)

Removed Sick Guy, Peppers, and Lemons from the default mystery pack units

Changed shop so can now reroll for free after buying all units in shop

Changed mystery space special shop to only pull from packs you currently have unlocked

Made the first item unlock be at 5XP so you can see it after your first run

Lowered XP requirements for unlocking new items a little bit

Changed spare pack Bodybuilder to 3/3 tier 4

Changed spare pack Kitty to a tier 3

Made rm_t1_30 harder

Changed the text color for damage lost (from scorpion or cupid) to dark green

Changed battle music to only pitch up on a new loop- not every new world. (This miiiight be in preparation for some new music- stay tuned! 😉)

Bug Fixes/QOL

Updated "Perfect Clear" terminology in records

Updated "Perfect Clear" terminology on gold medal item

Fixed a bug where the HUD map wouldn't appear on tutorial run

Gave the HUD heart an animation that speeds up or slows down based on HP remaining

Fixed description for the Wizard unit. Gives stats to ally on LEFT

Made it so you have to click an extra time to speed up XP on end screen

Added a glow behind the GO on no/go button

Fixed a bug where your game would crash upon checking the map while you had a unit on a battery, merge, or sacrifice space

Fixed a bug where a lobster could freeze your game if you had no allies to target

Extra Thoughts

This update was mostly fueled by the very helpful advice I received from https://www.twitch.tv/good_boi_chris on his feedback stream. Thank you for all the kind words and taking time to stream Automoji! A lot of the changes are based around making the game more fun for new players right off the bat. The roguelite loop of "playing runs -> winning/losing -> gain XP -> unlock new items -> try again" was a little slow to get going. Reframing Wins/Draws/Losses also helps immediately tell new players "oh I should be going to PERFECT CLEAR" while not making them feel like they did something wrong by getting a draw. Also- changing the secret shops to not pull from Packs 2 or 3 before new players have had a chance to interface with those mechanics was something the stream enlightened to me. Besides that, I wanted to make some of the existing mechanics more satisfying. The battery space was always kind of... lame. So I finally thought of a fun way to really let players choose their own level of risk vs reward. The new mystery pack feels really fun with all the new spare pack units to pull form. I'm having a great time seeing how all the units interact, and I hope you do too!

As you can see, this is probably my last update before releasing Automoji 1.0! I have a few new music tracks in the works to include in the 1.0 release, and I need to go through and make sure everything related to Early Access is removed. I do not plan to stop working on Automoji, but I can't really think of any BIG content changes I would like to see added from here. But who knows what the future holds? 😈 I hope that having the game enter full release can generate some buzz!

Thank you as always for your support. Enjoy your holiday season, and I will talk to you next year! ❄️

-Karl @AutomojiGame