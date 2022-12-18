 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

APICO update for 18 December 2022

Papilio 2.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10172387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Beekeepers!

Just a small patch to cover a few little bugs in advance of any new players who might pick up the game over Hivemas, as a little butterfly did tell me that the game + OSTs will be on sale over Xmas! <3

~ Ell

Crash Fixes
  • Fixed corrupted butterfly items causing a "gml_Script_sc_butthotel_alarm0" crash when used in hotels
Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Lunar Magazine not being in the dictionary so not spawning
  • Fixed Sto's location being wrong in the Full-Beetal Alchemist quest
  • Fixed the last two butterflies' "flowers" staying blackin the butterfly book when discovered
  • Fixed a certain bee not showing any special produce info or having a completed heart post-it
  • Fixed Frostips not showing their special effect in the tooltip
  • Fixed seeing "ghost" butterfly icons on lilypads (icon but no butterfly)
  • Fixed some non-flower butterfly spawning issues
Modding
  • api_add_slot_to_menu() and api_use_item() should now trigger the menu's change event

Changed files in this update

APICO SteamDeck Depot 1390191
  • Loading history…
APICO Mac Depot 1390192
  • Loading history…
APICO Linux Depot 1390193
  • Loading history…
APICO Windows Depot 1390194
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link