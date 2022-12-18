Papilio 2.1.2

Hey Beekeepers!
Just a small patch to cover a few little bugs in advance of any new players who might pick up the game over Hivemas, as a little butterfly did tell me that the game + OSTs will be on sale over Xmas! <3
~ Ell
Crash Fixes
- Fixed corrupted butterfly items causing a "gml_Script_sc_butthotel_alarm0" crash when used in hotels
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Lunar Magazine not being in the dictionary so not spawning
- Fixed Sto's location being wrong in the Full-Beetal Alchemist quest
- Fixed the last two butterflies' "flowers" staying blackin the butterfly book when discovered
- Fixed a certain bee not showing any special produce info or having a completed heart post-it
- Fixed Frostips not showing their special effect in the tooltip
- Fixed seeing "ghost" butterfly icons on lilypads (icon but no butterfly)
- Fixed some non-flower butterfly spawning issues
Modding
- api_add_slot_to_menu() and api_use_item() should now trigger the menu's change event
Changed files in this update