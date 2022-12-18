Papilio 2.1.2

Hey Beekeepers!

Just a small patch to cover a few little bugs in advance of any new players who might pick up the game over Hivemas, as a little butterfly did tell me that the game + OSTs will be on sale over Xmas! <3

~ Ell

Crash Fixes

Fixed corrupted butterfly items causing a "gml_Script_sc_butthotel_alarm0" crash when used in hotels

Bug Fixes

Fixed Lunar Magazine not being in the dictionary so not spawning

Fixed Sto's location being wrong in the Full-Beetal Alchemist quest

Fixed the last two butterflies' "flowers" staying blackin the butterfly book when discovered

Fixed a certain bee not showing any special produce info or having a completed heart post-it

Fixed Frostips not showing their special effect in the tooltip

Fixed seeing "ghost" butterfly icons on lilypads (icon but no butterfly)

Fixed some non-flower butterfly spawning issues

Modding