Multiplayer limit increase

Changes

Increased the limit of multiplayer lobbies to 250

Notes

This change was requested during yesterdays event. The goal of this change is to make it easier for trees to reach the 100 tree forest achievement and not prevent more than 100 trees from joining. Because of the original intent, only 100 trees will ever spawn, after 100 more players will join the lobby but the number of physical trees will remain the same.

I have not really tested this because I do not have 100 computers, but I may schedule another "Developer tree time" event for TS2023 and TS2022 at the same time for the purposes of testing this achievement, achieving it for those who requested it yesterday and probably talking about my new game which everyone should wishlist to support my work in general. The amount of time I can spend on TS2024 development next year will be directly affected by my work on this game, so please be patient, it will likely be later in the year if / when I can spend time on it:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2244830/Nautikin_Adventures/?curator_clanid=41985425