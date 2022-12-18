 Skip to content

DepthViewer update for 18 December 2022

Update to v0.7.0-beta

Share · View all patches · Build 10172370 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now using OnnxRuntime for MiDaS DPT models. Note that the ONNX file this program uses is NOT official and are much less accurate than the outputs generated by official PyTorch model.
Despite that it may have some advantages for certain inputs. Go to the options menu to load them.
Also incorporated a runtime debug console, press backtick ` to open it. In some environments the program may fail to link the OnnxRuntime, see console outputs for that.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2218511
