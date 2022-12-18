Update to v0.7.0-beta

Now using OnnxRuntime for MiDaS DPT models. Note that the ONNX file this program uses is NOT official and are much less accurate than the outputs generated by official PyTorch model.

Despite that it may have some advantages for certain inputs. Go to the options menu to load them.

Also incorporated a runtime debug console, press backtick ` to open it. In some environments the program may fail to link the OnnxRuntime, see console outputs for that.