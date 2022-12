We received some reports talking about a possible error at this level.

We did some tests and you guys were totally right.

Mimi thinks it was her brother, Branquinho, who took her box. We take a new box for Mimi. Now both are happy.

Effectively, we made a bug fix in phase 48.

We also took the opportunity to update the audio system. Now the music is lower.

Again, thanks for the feedback.