Fi da Puti Samurai update for 18 December 2022

Patch notes v0.69

-Ammo is not lost when entering/exiting Special Mode anymore.
-Changed certain part on certain secret area on certain level
-Added Action figures and dvds to buy - just for collection. They will show up on the tv room

I'm not sure if dvd purchases would be great, since they're very short loops, but they're now purchase-able.
There's now an action figure for every in-game enemy. They're rewards for killing a certain amount.

May I ask two things?
-I heard that it's better to release the game ending when the early access is finished. What do you think about it?
-I'm wondering if every in-game achievement should be awarded ONLY after purchasing an action figure, so... every in-game achievement would be unlocked after: unlocking the action figure, AND purchasing it on the shop. Makes sense, or nah?

If you have anything to say, please post here on Steam, or on our Discord at:
https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Cheers!

