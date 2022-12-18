 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem update for 18 December 2022

Merry Christmas Update 1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 10172346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ho-ho-ho! Santa Sam is back in this Merry Christmas update! But this time Santa has a big mission - he has to find a super gift for you. Yes, exclusively for you! A powerful Freezer-Burner gun!
If you want to play with this toy, you'll have to help Santa Sam! Here are the instructions:

  • Find a lonely Christmas tree in each level and slap some decorations on it;
  • Explore a fairytale universe full of wonders (and survive);
  • Pick up a piece of the Freezer.

Once you've collected all the fragments, the Freezer is yours!
Make sure that you are on a fresh playthrough, as Christmas trees will not appear on savegames created on previous versions of the game.

The Christmas event will be active until January 8th 23:59, but if you miss it - you'll be able to check it out next year, as it's not going away. Also, you can experience this event at any time of year in a new game mode.

Yes - alongside the new Christmas event, Update 1.06 delivers the New Game+ mode!

What’s New?

Christmas:
  • Christmas-themed game menu, Netricsa and enemies. If you’re Grinch, turn off seasonal content in the Game Options menu and restart the game.
  • “Freezer” Burner weapon skin, unlockable during the Christmas event.
  • A new special area on every level, available during the Christmas event.
  • New music by our awesome Anna Lazarev (Musearys) and mighty Ivan Špeljak Jitz (Undercode) collab!
New Game+:
  • After completing the main campaign in Singleplayer or Co-Op, you can now opt to continue playing in New Game+, starting from the first level but keeping all your skills, weapons and gadgets!
  • New Game+ features progressively more challenging game modifiers, return of a fan-favorite weapon, an ability to upgrade your weapons and tons of new enemy encounters!
  • If you have ever completed the Siberian Mayhem campaign, you are able to start the first New Game+ level from the menu, bypassing completion of the final level of the campaign.
  • In Cooperative, New Game+ offers the option to save your current Co-Op session so that you can load it at a later time and continue the endless journey with your friends! Be aware that this feature saves the state of the Co-Op session as it was at the start of the currently played level, and loading puts you at the start of the level as well.

General:

  • If a player leaves and rejoins a Co-Op session mid-level, his skills and inventory are now restored more precisely.
  • Minimech now supports manual reloading of the cannons with the “Reload” key.
  • New ammo icon and ammo name for the Burner raygun.
  • Improvements to the enemy riding on Reptiloid, Draconian Burner, Minor Biomech and Draconian Pyromaniac.
  • Updated Reptiloid and adult Arachnoid death animations.
  • Shotgun grenade launcher now has auto-fire enabled.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed the bug where melee on clients in Co-Op would sometimes not rotate the player towards the monster properly.
  • Fixed the bug which allowed the player to restart the elevator in the bunker on Roadside Picnic while it was already moving.
  • Fixed the bug where the weapons would not float in Netricsa outside of seasons.
  • Fixed various bugs with visibility of Key Counter HUD icons in Siberiade.
  • Fixed the bug that allowed you to kill the minefield with a Black Hole. Yeah, you read it right.
  • Added safeguards which prevent softlocks in all fights/gameplay sequences which have to be completed in order to progress.

Modding

  • There have been many smaller “under the hood” changes, which many people from the modding community might find useful! Read the detailed changelist here.

Changed files in this update

SamSM_GameBin_Windows Depot 1792253
  • Loading history…
SamSM_Common_Windows Depot 1792254
  • Loading history…
SamSM_Common_Shared Depot 1792255
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link