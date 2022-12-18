Merry Christmas Update 1.06

Ho-ho-ho! Santa Sam is back in this Merry Christmas update! But this time Santa has a big mission - he has to find a super gift for you. Yes, exclusively for you! A powerful Freezer-Burner gun!
If you want to play with this toy, you'll have to help Santa Sam! Here are the instructions:
- Find a lonely Christmas tree in each level and slap some decorations on it;
- Explore a fairytale universe full of wonders (and survive);
- Pick up a piece of the Freezer.
Once you've collected all the fragments, the Freezer is yours!
Make sure that you are on a fresh playthrough, as Christmas trees will not appear on savegames created on previous versions of the game.
The Christmas event will be active until January 8th 23:59, but if you miss it - you'll be able to check it out next year, as it's not going away. Also, you can experience this event at any time of year in a new game mode.
Yes - alongside the new Christmas event, Update 1.06 delivers the New Game+ mode!
What’s New?
Christmas:
- Christmas-themed game menu, Netricsa and enemies. If you’re Grinch, turn off seasonal content in the Game Options menu and restart the game.
- “Freezer” Burner weapon skin, unlockable during the Christmas event.
- A new special area on every level, available during the Christmas event.
- New music by our awesome Anna Lazarev (Musearys) and mighty Ivan Špeljak Jitz (Undercode) collab!
New Game+:
- After completing the main campaign in Singleplayer or Co-Op, you can now opt to continue playing in New Game+, starting from the first level but keeping all your skills, weapons and gadgets!
- New Game+ features progressively more challenging game modifiers, return of a fan-favorite weapon, an ability to upgrade your weapons and tons of new enemy encounters!
- If you have ever completed the Siberian Mayhem campaign, you are able to start the first New Game+ level from the menu, bypassing completion of the final level of the campaign.
- In Cooperative, New Game+ offers the option to save your current Co-Op session so that you can load it at a later time and continue the endless journey with your friends! Be aware that this feature saves the state of the Co-Op session as it was at the start of the currently played level, and loading puts you at the start of the level as well.
General:
- If a player leaves and rejoins a Co-Op session mid-level, his skills and inventory are now restored more precisely.
- Minimech now supports manual reloading of the cannons with the “Reload” key.
- New ammo icon and ammo name for the Burner raygun.
- Improvements to the enemy riding on Reptiloid, Draconian Burner, Minor Biomech and Draconian Pyromaniac.
- Updated Reptiloid and adult Arachnoid death animations.
- Shotgun grenade launcher now has auto-fire enabled.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed the bug where melee on clients in Co-Op would sometimes not rotate the player towards the monster properly.
- Fixed the bug which allowed the player to restart the elevator in the bunker on Roadside Picnic while it was already moving.
- Fixed the bug where the weapons would not float in Netricsa outside of seasons.
- Fixed various bugs with visibility of Key Counter HUD icons in Siberiade.
- Fixed the bug that allowed you to kill the minefield with a Black Hole. Yeah, you read it right.
- Added safeguards which prevent softlocks in all fights/gameplay sequences which have to be completed in order to progress.
Modding
- There have been many smaller “under the hood” changes, which many people from the modding community might find useful! Read the detailed changelist here.
