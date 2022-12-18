Merry Christmas Update 1.06

Ho-ho-ho! Santa Sam is back in this Merry Christmas update! But this time Santa has a big mission - he has to find a super gift for you. Yes, exclusively for you! A powerful Freezer-Burner gun!

If you want to play with this toy, you'll have to help Santa Sam! Here are the instructions:

Find a lonely Christmas tree in each level and slap some decorations on it;

Explore a fairytale universe full of wonders (and survive);

Pick up a piece of the Freezer.

Once you've collected all the fragments, the Freezer is yours!

Make sure that you are on a fresh playthrough, as Christmas trees will not appear on savegames created on previous versions of the game.

The Christmas event will be active until January 8th 23:59, but if you miss it - you'll be able to check it out next year, as it's not going away. Also, you can experience this event at any time of year in a new game mode.

Yes - alongside the new Christmas event, Update 1.06 delivers the New Game+ mode!

What’s New?

Christmas:

Christmas-themed game menu, Netricsa and enemies. If you’re Grinch, turn off seasonal content in the Game Options menu and restart the game.

“Freezer” Burner weapon skin, unlockable during the Christmas event.

A new special area on every level, available during the Christmas event.

New music by our awesome Anna Lazarev (Musearys) and mighty Ivan Špeljak Jitz (Undercode) collab!

New Game+:

After completing the main campaign in Singleplayer or Co-Op, you can now opt to continue playing in New Game+, starting from the first level but keeping all your skills, weapons and gadgets!

New Game+ features progressively more challenging game modifiers, return of a fan-favorite weapon, an ability to upgrade your weapons and tons of new enemy encounters!

If you have ever completed the Siberian Mayhem campaign, you are able to start the first New Game+ level from the menu, bypassing completion of the final level of the campaign.

In Cooperative, New Game+ offers the option to save your current Co-Op session so that you can load it at a later time and continue the endless journey with your friends! Be aware that this feature saves the state of the Co-Op session as it was at the start of the currently played level, and loading puts you at the start of the level as well.

General:

If a player leaves and rejoins a Co-Op session mid-level, his skills and inventory are now restored more precisely.

Minimech now supports manual reloading of the cannons with the “Reload” key.

New ammo icon and ammo name for the Burner raygun.

Improvements to the enemy riding on Reptiloid, Draconian Burner, Minor Biomech and Draconian Pyromaniac.

Updated Reptiloid and adult Arachnoid death animations.

Shotgun grenade launcher now has auto-fire enabled.

Bug fixes:

Fixed the bug where melee on clients in Co-Op would sometimes not rotate the player towards the monster properly.

Fixed the bug which allowed the player to restart the elevator in the bunker on Roadside Picnic while it was already moving.

Fixed the bug where the weapons would not float in Netricsa outside of seasons.

Fixed various bugs with visibility of Key Counter HUD icons in Siberiade.

Fixed the bug that allowed you to kill the minefield with a Black Hole. Yeah, you read it right.

Added safeguards which prevent softlocks in all fights/gameplay sequences which have to be completed in order to progress.

Modding