0.82 EA-Update

Hey all Zedhunters! Version 0.82 is out with some changes, fixes and freshly added stuff!

Fixes:

Fixed a bug where you Could purchase Locked weapons at P.U.G.S.

Fixed a bug with the Speedfest pickup where you could get a infinite speedbuff.

Fixed some stuttering that could occur when a client with high ping would perform a roll.

Fixed a Sliding issue where you could suddenly stop when spamming the Slide buttom.

Fixed an issue that could potentially soft-lock the game.

Explosives that hit a Zed now deal damage correctly to surrounding Zeds.

Fixed a big issue where big stutters could occur when a player joined mid-game. Was most noticably on maps with landscapes, like Zed Island and Neon Farm.

Changes:

Harry's Auto Popper and Long Scooper's damage have been reduced, again.

You now earn Score and ₹ directly and no longer after the multiplier timer has ran out.

Commando's Bulldogzer and Torpedo's Laser Tag Gun Deluxe Set have been switched around. Now the Commando have the Laser Tag Gun Deluxe Set and vice versa.

Acid Puke Master's Puke-appearence have been changed. Deforming around the stuff it lands on, instead of a flat thing that looked kinda weird.

Commando's perk "That's A Lotta Damage" has been nerfed, from 50% increased weapon damage to 20%.

Siren Heads (Zed) now remove its enraged Zeds when being killed.

The Electric Force Field (Traps n' goodie) has been changed. It no longer protects you from incoming Zeds, instead it increases your weapon damage by 25% when standing inside of it.

Refined ATM machines. Now storing money inside of them instead of spawning loads of Piggybanks.

Max ₹ cap has been removed. You can now carry as much ₹ as you want.

Added:

Damage floating numbers! Watch your damage numbers pop as you damage all the Zeds!

New seasonal challenges with a Reward!.

Added challenge mode, called "Modifiers". The modifier adds some additional spicyness to the gameplay, rotating weekly. Added modifiers are as follows:

"Honey, I Shrunk the Zeds!" After all these years, Dwayne Kazedski still don't have his Ray Gun machine working correctly. "Zeds are shrunken 50%".

Burning Hell! Killing Zeds periodically spawns erupting Lava underneath a random player, dealing great damage.

Health Issues! Dealing 2 damage to the player when killing a Zed.

Stuffed with dynamite! Killing a Zed will make it explode into pieces, causing all nearby players to receive damage.

Additional modifiers will be added as the game receieve updates.

Slightly more gore. More squirting blood and additional meaty Zed-crush sounds.

Freshly added Zed, called "Mechano Spider".

And lots of tiny fixes and changes!

Have a good one fellow Zedhunters!