0.82 EA-Update

Hey all Zedhunters! Version 0.82 is out with some changes, fixes and freshly added stuff!
Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where you Could purchase Locked weapons at P.U.G.S.
- Fixed a bug with the Speedfest pickup where you could get a infinite speedbuff.
- Fixed some stuttering that could occur when a client with high ping would perform a roll.
- Fixed a Sliding issue where you could suddenly stop when spamming the Slide buttom.
- Fixed an issue that could potentially soft-lock the game.
- Explosives that hit a Zed now deal damage correctly to surrounding Zeds.
- Fixed a big issue where big stutters could occur when a player joined mid-game. Was most noticably on maps with landscapes, like Zed Island and Neon Farm.
Changes:
- Harry's Auto Popper and Long Scooper's damage have been reduced, again.
- You now earn Score and ₹ directly and no longer after the multiplier timer has ran out.
- Commando's Bulldogzer and Torpedo's Laser Tag Gun Deluxe Set have been switched around. Now the Commando have the Laser Tag Gun Deluxe Set and vice versa.
- Acid Puke Master's Puke-appearence have been changed. Deforming around the stuff it lands on, instead of a flat thing that looked kinda weird.
- Commando's perk "That's A Lotta Damage" has been nerfed, from 50% increased weapon damage to 20%.
- Siren Heads (Zed) now remove its enraged Zeds when being killed.
- The Electric Force Field (Traps n' goodie) has been changed. It no longer protects you from incoming Zeds, instead it increases your weapon damage by 25% when standing inside of it.
- Refined ATM machines. Now storing money inside of them instead of spawning loads of Piggybanks.
- Max ₹ cap has been removed. You can now carry as much ₹ as you want.
Added:
- Damage floating numbers! Watch your damage numbers pop as you damage all the Zeds!
- New seasonal challenges with a Reward!.
- Added challenge mode, called "Modifiers". The modifier adds some additional spicyness to the gameplay, rotating weekly. Added modifiers are as follows:
"Honey, I Shrunk the Zeds!" After all these years, Dwayne Kazedski still don't have his Ray Gun machine working correctly. "Zeds are shrunken 50%".
Burning Hell! Killing Zeds periodically spawns erupting Lava underneath a random player, dealing great damage.
Health Issues! Dealing 2 damage to the player when killing a Zed.
Stuffed with dynamite! Killing a Zed will make it explode into pieces, causing all nearby players to receive damage.
Additional modifiers will be added as the game receieve updates.
- Slightly more gore. More squirting blood and additional meaty Zed-crush sounds.
- Freshly added Zed, called "Mechano Spider".
And lots of tiny fixes and changes!
Have a good one fellow Zedhunters!
