Patch v1012

18-12-22 - Evomon patch v1.012 -

■ fixed the expedition energy HUD problem

■ fixed an issue that was happening on the expedition items

■ modified the arena battle song to the original one

■ changed the bedroom HUD image depending on the language selected

■ added more frames to the current room title tag

■ fixed the issue of the music still playing even when the volume was set down

please close and open the game to download it

Please let us know if there is there is any further problem ːsteamthumbsupː



Much love <3

~Beowulf~