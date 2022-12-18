100 Tree Achievement Update

By poplar demand: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1916970/discussions/0/6126615404779466231/

Changes

128 trees achievement unlock removed / achievement removed

250 trees achievement unlock removed / achievement removed

100 tree achievement unlock added / achievement added

Notes

This achievement functions as the other achievements and will unlock in all future forests / lobbies with 100 or more trees. The max players per lobby (250) has not been changed so you will be able to go above 100 trees easily to obtain the achievement for multiple players.

I have not really tested this because I do not have 100 computers, but I may schedule another "Developer tree time" event for TS2023 in which I will host a lobby next year for the purposes of testing this achievement, talking to trees, achieving it for those who requested it yesterday and probably talking about my new game which everyone should wishlist to support my work in general. The amount of time I can spend on TS2024 development next year will be directly affected by my work on this game, so please be patient, it will likely be later in the year if / when I can spend time on it:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2244830/Nautikin_Adventures/?curator_clanid=41985425