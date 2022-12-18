 Skip to content

Haydee 2 update for 18 December 2022

Patch 1.0.15

Patch 1.0.15

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, people!

In this patch we intruduce some new stuff and fixes:

Director:

  • vBone and xBone now can be written to
  • All Index nodes can be written to
  • pLocateBone - new node for accessing individual bones which now can be manipulated via xTransform(write) or TransformTo
  • While node for organizing loops with addition of Break and Continue
  • Shuffle gate node for random path choosing
  • TimerEx node which extends Timer with parameter pins

Editor:

  • Debug game for testing purposes. Can be selected in the dropdown at Run Game
  • Color quads for Paint Tool now can be saved and loaded
  • Z axes for Skybox Create tool are now switched properly

Game:

  • 3 new hairstyles for the default HD512 outfit added

And considering the upcoming holidays, Merry Christmas to you all and a Happy New Year!

