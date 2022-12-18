Patch 1.0.15

Hello, people!
In this patch we intruduce some new stuff and fixes:
Director:
- vBone and xBone now can be written to
- All Index nodes can be written to
- pLocateBone - new node for accessing individual bones which now can be manipulated via xTransform(write) or TransformTo
- While node for organizing loops with addition of Break and Continue
- Shuffle gate node for random path choosing
- TimerEx node which extends Timer with parameter pins
Editor:
- Debug game for testing purposes. Can be selected in the dropdown at Run Game
- Color quads for Paint Tool now can be saved and loaded
- Z axes for Skybox Create tool are now switched properly
Game:
- 3 new hairstyles for the default HD512 outfit added
And considering the upcoming holidays, Merry Christmas to you all and a Happy New Year!
