Patch 1.0.15

Build 10172250 · Last edited 18 December 2022 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Hello, people!

In this patch we intruduce some new stuff and fixes:

Director:

vBone and xBone now can be written to

All Index nodes can be written to

pLocateBone - new node for accessing individual bones which now can be manipulated via xTransform(write) or TransformTo

While node for organizing loops with addition of Break and Continue

Shuffle gate node for random path choosing

TimerEx node which extends Timer with parameter pins

Editor:

Debug game for testing purposes. Can be selected in the dropdown at Run Game

Color quads for Paint Tool now can be saved and loaded

Z axes for Skybox Create tool are now switched properly

Game:

3 new hairstyles for the default HD512 outfit added

And considering the upcoming holidays, Merry Christmas to you all and a Happy New Year!