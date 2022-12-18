 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

JETMAN update for 18 December 2022

『JETMAN』Update December 18, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10172227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・I have made it so that you can play without problems on SteamDeck!

・You can switch the language setting (Japanese/English)!
　Press the LB button (or F1 key) to display the setting menu at the top of the screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 1596031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link