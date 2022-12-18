BUG FIX Special and SFX

Note from the devs: We've worked hard on the bugs to make this a smoother experience so that you can have a nice time with the game during the holidays.

Happy Holidays!

Changelog :

Game save and continue bug

The 'next day' button is discontinued and the progress is streamlined

Bug where the Kg values are different on the field and details

Bug where delivery can't be completed

Pests Attacks and Pest protection now have visible markers

Numerous other bugs.

New Music and SFX for farming, building, and equipment.