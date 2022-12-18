 Skip to content

Tea Garden Simulator update for 18 December 2022

BUG FIX Special and SFX

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Note from the devs: We've worked hard on the bugs to make this a smoother experience so that you can have a nice time with the game during the holidays.

Happy Holidays!

Changelog :
Game save and continue bug
The 'next day' button is discontinued and the progress is streamlined
Bug where the Kg values are different on the field and details
Bug where delivery can't be completed
Pests Attacks and Pest protection now have visible markers
Numerous other bugs.

New Music and SFX for farming, building, and equipment.

Changed files in this update

Two Leaves and a bud - Tea Garden Simulator Content Depot 1401341
