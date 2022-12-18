Build 0.1.1.2 Consumables Update.

Build 0.1.1.2

This update introduces the first 2 consumables in Medusa Frontier along with a few rough edge game mechanics and configurations in preparation for a seasonal suprise.

Added:

Survival stat meter restorations.

Right Clicking consumable resources will use them.

Green Crystals can be consumed to restore suit battery.

Ice Brine can be consumed to restore hydration.

*Please Note: Ice brine will require processing in the future.

Changes:

Player Inventory reduced to 20 slots.

Player Battery consumption reduced to 1 unit per 10 seconds

Player Hydration consumption reduced to 1 unit per 10 seconds.

Player Running consumes 1 unit of hydration per 5 seconds.

Frontier Sector size reduced to 128 x 128 world units.

Frontier Resources reduced to 8 per sector.(128 x 128)

Frontier roughness reduced to be less mountainous.

Frontier terrain now has more frequent habital thermal pockets.

Improved terrain detail via improved tangent based normal map.

UI Inventory Delete notice added to Player Inventory screen.

UIX Holding R + Right Click will delete Inventory Slot items.

First pass Exit Menu is displayed when pressing Esc to quit.

Hovercraft Fighter size increased for improved visual presence.

Various Shader & Lighting Adjustments.

BugFix:

Keyboard input methods improved to input lock when alt tabing or window loses focus.

Slight adjustments to floor shadow casting method.

Removed palmtree shadows that appeared with some boulders.

Developer mode resource spawning hotkey disabled.