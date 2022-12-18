Patch Notes 1.11.3

Hey! Yarden GRIME director here,

I hope you've been enjoying the CoR DLC so far!

Unfortunately, the new content brought some significant new bugs with it. This patch is the first one aimed at ironing out those issues as quickly as possible!

Bug fixes:

Fixed Controller rebinding.

Fixed bug of not being able to GROW using a controller.

Pull inconsistencies with certain bosses have been fixed.

Significantly reduced the cost of [spoiler]Piercer[/spoiler] trait to a more appropriate level post DLC.

Added an absorbable part to [spoiler]Walker[/spoiler] so you could get their Trait.

Added a respawning [spoiler]Walker to Childbed[/spoiler].

Buffed [spoiler]Maker Lightning damage on Spinesword & Spineaxe[/spoiler].

Fixed some Camera volumes to better aid in guiding platforming challenges.

We will keep patching the game with mainly bug fixes over the course of this coming week, including the numerous issues with the [spoiler]Prey Gauntlet[/spoiler].

I'm sorry for these issues, we'll do what ever we can to make sure you won't have to wait long for a fix.

Please keep posting your issues to our forums. Any additional information such as images, but especially videos, would help us immensely to get these problem solved faster!

Once we feel like the game is in a good technical state once more, I'll start preparing some updates to the next DLC in the works (NG+) and how different it is from other games.