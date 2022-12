Share · View all patches · Build 10171884 · Last edited 18 December 2022 – 11:52:06 UTC by Wendy

Thanks everyone for the support and for bugs reporting.

I'm doing my best to implement all the feature players request!

What's new in 1.1

Fixed some wall clip

Fixed some typo in input settings

Fix for HDR. sometimes on certain PC, color are washed out and contrast is completely wrong. The fix should resolve the issue

Minor bug fixing

Follow the Steam page and the Discussion page for upcoming update and for bug reporting.

Thank you for playing!