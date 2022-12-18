 Skip to content

Sanctum Breach: Rebirth update for 18 December 2022

V0.3.0 I Echo That Sentiment

Patchnotes

Greetings! The latest content patch completes the Tempus of Echoes endgame passive tree and starts work on an aesthetic and gameplay overhaul of all zones and enemies in the game. This will continue for the next few patches. I have also started working on the "Runekeeper" NPC, his quest storyline and the Skill Tree that will be added for every Skill in the game. This will be added in the next content patch and expanded upon right up until release (I want to save room in some skills for interaction with classes that have yet to be released).

Tempus of Echoes has now been completed! You can unlock the Tree once you reach the Ancient Ruins (Endgame Hub). There is a total of 50 points to be spent, and points are acquired by completing Bounties (also found in Ancient Ruins).
Begun revamping all enemies, bosses and zones (mostly polishing, some layout changes and enemy overhauls).
Various other improvements and changes, nothing massively game changing though :)

Cheers,
Sam

