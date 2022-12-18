Update 1.8.6_EarlyAccess: Spectator Drone Mode!

-Add new Spectator Drone for being able to explore the map and get awesome shots in multiplayer.

-Add drone control layouts for each control method.

-Rewrite the descriptions of the gliders.

-Make clouds higher in Swiss Alps map.

-Fix bug where cameras wouldn’t toggle using Xbox or PlayStation controllers at times.

-Disable south paw button toggling cameras on Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Must press the north paw button because it was interfering with accidentally selecting UI at times.

-Reduce terrain stuttering when it's loading in at a distance.

-Add instructions on top of monitor output while in VR mode: Press “O” to activate wide FOV Mirror.

-Reduce rotation sensitivity in the “Wide FOV VR Mirror Camera” for better recording quality.

-Add FPS counter at the very bottom of the monitor output in VR.

-Make the body of the glider not bounce around so much on landing.

-Reprogram the lookAt spot view cam to get better shots of the glider / drone.

-Turn foam distance down in water.

-Add buoys / landing challenge on Swiss Alps lake area.

-Speed up intro cam after launching a new glider.