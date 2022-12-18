-Add new Spectator Drone for being able to explore the map and get awesome shots in multiplayer.
-Add drone control layouts for each control method.
-Rewrite the descriptions of the gliders.
-Make clouds higher in Swiss Alps map.
-Fix bug where cameras wouldn’t toggle using Xbox or PlayStation controllers at times.
-Disable south paw button toggling cameras on Xbox and PlayStation controllers. Must press the north paw button because it was interfering with accidentally selecting UI at times.
-Reduce terrain stuttering when it's loading in at a distance.
-Add instructions on top of monitor output while in VR mode: Press “O” to activate wide FOV Mirror.
-Reduce rotation sensitivity in the “Wide FOV VR Mirror Camera” for better recording quality.
-Add FPS counter at the very bottom of the monitor output in VR.
-Make the body of the glider not bounce around so much on landing.
-Reprogram the lookAt spot view cam to get better shots of the glider / drone.
-Turn foam distance down in water.
-Add buoys / landing challenge on Swiss Alps lake area.
-Speed up intro cam after launching a new glider.
Glider Sim update for 18 December 2022
Update 1.8.6_EarlyAccess: Spectator Drone Mode!
-Add new Spectator Drone for being able to explore the map and get awesome shots in multiplayer.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update