We've added a wonderfully jolly Wintertime Mini-Adventure to the game!

Four new wintery maps have sled into Quick Tower Defence Ultimate

Evergreen Terrace - Minimum Level 12

Light the Trees - Minimum Level 22

Candy Wrapper - Minimum Level 31

Ornamental Avoidance - Minimum Level 54

The new maps come with a chance to spawn a new enemy - Snowman!

These jolly happy souls are slightly slower and have much more health than Normal enemies and give twice as much gold. Wintertime maps are the only maps where these frosty fellows dance around

Four new holiday tiles have appeared in the game. These can be used when decorating your Custom maps in the Map Editor