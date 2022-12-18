V 1.01 patch!

Hello horny people!

We're two and a half days into the game's release and the interest in LaHS has exceeded our wildest expectations!

A big high-five for everyone who likes our game! And for those who don't like it - thank you for your comments and tips on what we could do better. The place where we are now as IPP came only from our willingness to develop. As a small two-person studio (working with great artists), we knew from the start that we couldn't please everyone with our first Dating Sim, and collecting feedback is just a natural part of getting better at what we want to do. And comparing the reception of LaHS to our previous games, we're doing pretty well.

Today you received the first set of small tweaks that we made thanks to your feedback. Thank you again for it!

A list of changes:

We changed the description of the "True Criminal" quest - many of you pointed out that it is not clear what needs to be done next

Hold ESC to exit minigame on PC - accidental exit will no longer happen

Fixed name input for Chinese version - now it is possible to enter all characters

Akari "problem" fixed - a particular combination of events prevented the relationship with Akari from developing. And now not anymore!

Z and X keys - for those who are used to the controls known from RPG Maker games

Default Name - Our quick fix for Steam Deck issues where you couldn't enter your name, which prevented the game from starting. From now on, the game proposes a name for the hero, which can of course be changed. This isn't our last word on the subject, but we don't have access to the device so it's hard for us to fix this issue quickly.

Have a nice game!