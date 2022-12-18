Patch 4.1.1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10171673 · Last edited 18 December 2022 – 10:46:05 UTC by Wendy

In this patch we are making some changes to the animations of the human model and adding a couple of new arena laser settings.

Human Animation Changes:

Removed lean animation when strafing.

Fixed legs not moving correctly when decelerating.

Changed head rotation to make it easier to see and less covered by the arms.

*These changes will affect both the Trainer and Arena.

New Arena Laser Settings:

Laser Scale. (Adjusts the width of the laser)

Laser Show In First Person. (Whether to show the laser locally in first person or not)

Other Changes: