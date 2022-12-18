 Skip to content

Aimbeast update for 18 December 2022

Patch 4.1.1.1

Patch 4.1.1.1 · Build 10171673

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this patch we are making some changes to the animations of the human model and adding a couple of new arena laser settings.

Human Animation Changes:

  • Removed lean animation when strafing.
  • Fixed legs not moving correctly when decelerating.
  • Changed head rotation to make it easier to see and less covered by the arms.

*These changes will affect both the Trainer and Arena.

New Arena Laser Settings:

  • Laser Scale. (Adjusts the width of the laser)
  • Laser Show In First Person. (Whether to show the laser locally in first person or not)

Other Changes:

  • Fixed a bug that caused Chat messages to disappear in Arena.
  • Added new Admin system to Arena servers, this will show a star on the players that can modify game rules while playing.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Elimination Popup to persist on the screen.

Aimgod Content Depot 1100991
