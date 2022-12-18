Patch 4.1.1.1

In this patch we are making some changes to the animations of the human model and adding a couple of new arena laser settings.
Human Animation Changes:
- Removed lean animation when strafing.
- Fixed legs not moving correctly when decelerating.
- Changed head rotation to make it easier to see and less covered by the arms.
*These changes will affect both the Trainer and Arena.
New Arena Laser Settings:
- Laser Scale. (Adjusts the width of the laser)
- Laser Show In First Person. (Whether to show the laser locally in first person or not)
Other Changes:
- Fixed a bug that caused Chat messages to disappear in Arena.
- Added new Admin system to Arena servers, this will show a star on the players that can modify game rules while playing.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Elimination Popup to persist on the screen.
Changed files in this update