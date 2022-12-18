Patch 1.02

Lightning - Base damage: -6, Level damage: -2.

Rainbow - Cooldown: 1.5 -> 1.35.

On the world map display uncovered targets for unlocks (only bosses).

The prices at the sacrifice are slightly reduced.

The cursor now keeps its position during a pause.

Merchant tags are no longer displayed during the pause

Dinosaurs have slightly smaller hitboxes.

Pointers are now hidden during a pause, so as not to close the UI.

Fixed bug that made Tornado, Feather and Telekinesis not have a modifier in their pool for synthesis.

Fixed bugs and some inaccuracies in descriptions.

Events:

Conflagration, Attack on the Titans - duration increased.

Gravity - slightly increased time between waves.

Night - The action time is slightly reduced.

Sylph Breath - Lower firing density.

Rockfall, Shurikens - just a little lower the density of the shelling.

Pacifism, Confusion - slightly reduced duration.

P.S I want to warn you that I take a month off from the project, I will periodically release the bug fixes and respond in discord and on the forum. So if you find any errors, please write them down. But development of new content will continue in mid-January.