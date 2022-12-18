Survivor Mode Exhibition Update (V.1.3.0.1) LIVE!

Hi everyone,

The Survivor Mode Exhibition Update (V. 1.3.0.1) is now LIVE! This update introduces the exhibition and free roam section to the Survivor Mode where players can play and roam around as every dinosaur in the Survivor Mode.

As usual, we will only highlight the major elements that we've worked on so lets get started:

Added Exhibition Section (Dinosaurs Information) to the Survivor Mode Character Selection Scene

Implemented Playable Map (Exhibition Map) for Survivor Mode Exhibition Section

Integrated all Dinosaurs (except for marine and flying reptiles) in Survivor Mode to become playable in the new Exhibition Map

Increased Speed for all dinosaurs in the Exhibition Map

Lower Stamina Depletion rate for all dinosaurs in the Exhibition Map. This will enable players to freely run throughout the map without worry of exhaustion (stamina depletion).

Note:

You may need to restart Steam for the update to take into effect

Dev Note:

As mentioned in the previous post, the dinosaurs for the Survivor Mode are made to suit a more linear setting compared to an open world setting. And upon working on this, it becomes very clear that we would need to do a substantial overhaul in order for the Survivor Mode dinosaurs, in particularly the AI and combat, to work properly in an open world setting. Because of this we have decided to shift the free roam area from an open world to a linear map much attuned with the rest of Survivor Mode regions. The map that we used for the free roam is one of the very first maps that we've created for the Survivor Mode to which we have made further improvements and optimizations.

That’s currently it for this post and thank you so much for your support. More info coming soon.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our Youtube channel to not miss out on updates and information about future projects.