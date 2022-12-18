 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Football Coach: College Dynasty update for 18 December 2022

Update notes for Dec 17 (v0.0.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 10171397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is another update with some quality of life improvements but also a couple new league pages.

The first is "League Schedule", which has all the games played around the league for a given week and year. You can access this from the "League Info" page group.

The second is "Recruiting Class History", which shows each recruiting class from past years, along with the players' career details. This includes all teams they played for, their stats and awards, and if they were ever drafted. It's another cool way to see the history of gems, and busts, from past classes. You can access this from the "History" page group.

Other small changes include:

  • Adjust field goal and XP probabilities
  • Added sort by overall and potential in recruiting page
  • Added "exclude targeted recruits" option when filtering all recruits
  • Better filters for draft history, so now you can easily see players of a certain position or from a certain team
  • Tooltips and messaging included for a couple things to make it more clear

Thanks again for playing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2151291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link