Update notes for Dec 17 (v0.0.4)

This is another update with some quality of life improvements but also a couple new league pages.

The first is "League Schedule", which has all the games played around the league for a given week and year. You can access this from the "League Info" page group.

The second is "Recruiting Class History", which shows each recruiting class from past years, along with the players' career details. This includes all teams they played for, their stats and awards, and if they were ever drafted. It's another cool way to see the history of gems, and busts, from past classes. You can access this from the "History" page group.

Other small changes include:

Adjust field goal and XP probabilities

Added sort by overall and potential in recruiting page

Added "exclude targeted recruits" option when filtering all recruits

Better filters for draft history, so now you can easily see players of a certain position or from a certain team

Tooltips and messaging included for a couple things to make it more clear

Thanks again for playing!