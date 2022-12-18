Dec 17 patch notes

2 new random rare enemies have a low chance of now spawning in 2 of the first 5 dungeons. More rare enemies will be added to more of the dungeons hopefully within the next few patches. Rare enemies will be worth extra experience, may or may not be harder to kill, and are noted for the green enemy name text instead of white.

Improved the base mana regeneration rate amount for all classes to address issues mentioned on the Discussions board. Each class also gains more mana than previous game versions after leveling up.

Fixed a bug noticed on the Discussions board that centers the player's camera around an enemy named Boreas inside of the first ice dungeon of the first level.

Tested that a new skeleton mage and a new Myrddin class can be created as well as loaded after created them previously in order to address an issue shown on the Discussions board. This bug will still be tested to resolve any problems players might encounter due to lack of testing and information at this time about this potential bug.

Fixed other various small bugs.

Thank you to everyone who supports and takes an interest in this game despite how imperfect it currently is! There are still lots of extra features to add and bugs to fix. The talent tree for the skeleton mage is expected to be finished soon, while other classes such as Myrddin and the archer have already began testing for their own unique talent tree ideas.

As a solo developer, I also consider all feedback and especially appreciate people who believe that the game to be overpriced. By all means, please do not worry about returning a copy of the game! The priority is only to create a fun game. Community feedback drastically helps to create fun games, so thanks again! ː8bitheartː