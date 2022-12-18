v2.0.7 - Fixing all the Bugs, Block Skin, Build Flipping, Soundtrack on Spotify

Hey all, I spent the past month travelling around Australia and I'm now back with a new update!

For this patch I focused on the bugs that have been on my list for ages, but never had the motivation to fix. There's also a new track from Punch Deck, a new block skin, Double Barrel balancing and a bunch of quality of life enhancements - see the changelog at the bottom for the full list!

Loadout UI

I fixed a bunch of UI bugs with loadouts (e.g. selecting presets when you have the same gun in the primary and secondary slot), and added the power number for each gun here:

Vertical Build Flipping

You can now press R (or another keybind if you change it) to vertically flip your structure. I hope this leads to some interesting new base designs!

Directional Ambience

I fixed a few issues with ambience sounds - when inside you can now correctly hear wind/rain from the correct direction, and ambience is also muffled when inside.

New Music

The Terra EP and Sector's Edge Soundtrack Volume II are available! You can listen to it here:

Spotify

Terra EP: https://open.spotify.com/album/3ly1AZHEsFDOF4Qr5Tyjvw

Volume II: https://open.spotify.com/album/54SeJuWp7a9OILRr8yzfuq

Apple Music

Terra EP: https://music.apple.com/us/album/sectors-edge-terra-ep/1654648226

Volume II: https://music.apple.com/us/album/sectors-edge-volume-ii-original-game-soundtrack/1655069368

YouTube

Terra EP:

Volume II:

This update also has a new Soltec track titled Synthetic Afterlife, which you can hear on Soltec Plaza, Railway, Subway and Reactor. Here's a preview:

Server Changes

To cut costs we now only have one server location in each Frankfurt / Sydney / Fremont, and I removed duplicate USA servers that were close to each other anyway - there's now one Fremont, Dallas and New Jersey server.

The Sao Paulo and Johanessburg servers received an upgrade (changed to a better provider) and unfortunately had to remove the Dubai server until I find a better provider.

New Block Skin

I've added a new Hazard block skin, which you can unlock with 10,000 Protons. I've also changed the default metal from Human Metal to Agaman Metal, which has a bit of red in it. I'd like to add green, purple and red block skins too.

New Art

Juan recently created art for Aegis Oasis, Cold Harbour and Soltec Plaza, which you'll see in-game. He's been sharing SE art on his Instagram too!







Next Steps

I'm honestly exhausted and will take a break over Christmas/New Years. The launch was hectic and didn't go as well as I planned, but there's a lot of things I would love to improve and work on for the next re-launch/big update.

I'm working on a series of articles about raytraced audio art, which are available early on our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/sectorsedge, and will be released publicly in the new year.

I'm also working on a attack/defence game mode which suits smaller teams and maps. Simon created this Corahk Mining Facility map ages ago and I want to finally put it to use:

The loadout/preset/skin/crosshair system and UI needs a rework, currently the UI is too confusing and tedious to use. I've received a few ideas from players and moderators on how to improve it so I'll mock them up and share them soon.

Lastly I would love to add moving objects to maps. I've already done most of the work through the new falling destruction system, and I would love to use it for things like trains arriving on Subway that destroy everything in their path, making the cranes on Cold Harbour move and drop containers, or have elevators on Soltec Plaza.

I'm excited to continue working on this game, just need to take a break as I'm exhausted. I hope you all have a great Christmas and New Years, thank you all for supporting and playing Sector's Edge :)

Full Changelog

Fixes

Fixed ghost Mouse 1 keybinds when adding a keybind, then deleting a keybind while the game is waiting for a key press

Fixed misaligned player icons in the full minimap view

Mods are now visible in the loadout list

Fixed disappearing/flickering UI on older GPUs

Fixed reload timing on the server

Preset dropdowns on the loadout screen now display the correct preset when the same gun is equipped in the primary and secondary slots

Minimap icons no longer rotate with the player in the full map view

Leaf particles no longer persist between rounds

Reserved players are now correctly removed from the scoreboard

You can no longer stab players that are behind you when reversing into them

The loadout content UI now encompasses its elements correctly

Digger and Plasma Cutter lights now render and match the colour of your Soltrium

When picking up an ammo bonus while holding LMB, two Disruptors/C4 are no longer thrown

Fixed grenade/scanner position desync between the client and server

Players that are shooting when you join the match will continue to visually shoot

Fixed lag compensation when firing at Augmented Orbs

If you detonate your C4 when you're already dead on the server, the C4 will re-appear client-side

You can now view the licences of players that leave on the victory podium

Fixed 'You have joined a party' notification spam when repeatedly accepting a party invite

Players in your party who aren't your friend no longer move to the Friends list when you leave the party

Preset lists on the loadout screen can now be scrolled

Shooting an enemy Disruptor and killing an enemy nearby with it will attribute the kill to you

If you cause a structure to fall and land on a Disruptor, which disrupts a nearby enemy and kills them, the kill will be attributed to you

Rich presence text no longer overlaps player names + profile pictures in the social sidebar

Block UI now displays the correct outline/tick when equipped

Fixed a bug that caused player flyby sounds to not play when the other player was outside your field of view

Throwing a grenade / stabbing now cancels spawn invincibility

Fixed issues with equipping MiDi skins you don't own

Players are now revealed on the minimap when firing GL/RR/Orb

Fixed an issue with stat tracking and equipping titles

Dubai servers are now running again

Server listing info on the Play screen now wraps correctly

All breakthrough zones are now visible when testing custom maps

Fixed some dodgy audio multithreading stuff

Fixed dropdown rendering when extending off the bottom of the screen

Fixed a collision stutter when sprinting and jump+crouching onto a 4-block-tall wall

The full minimap view now clamps to the correct corner of the screen

Workshop maps can now be run on servers

Improved the error message on startup when your GPU does not support OpenGL 3.3

Burst weapons can now continue to fire while sprinting

Fixed ironsight alignment on all weapons

Fixed spelling of camahflahj

Fixed player outline rendering when chunks are currently meshing

Fixed clipping when scrolling on the texture list and the licence theme list

The Switch to Last Tool keybind can no longer switch to your knife/grenade

Fixed a rendering issue that caused players to look like black/white static

Impact RR can now detonate enemy deployables (C4, Disruptor, etc)

Weapons now appear banned in custom lobbies when editing loadouts

Weapons no longer appear banned after leaving a custom lobby

Blades can now collide with entities (C4, Scanner, etc)

Fixed transaction log sorting

Fixed characterskin-token transaction log entries

Fixed Soltrium canister explosions in custom maps

Fixed flickering shadows on Aegis Oasis

Fixed out-of-bounds on the last zone in Aegis Oasis

Fixed a shader issue on old GPUs that prevented the game from starting up

New players no longer appear to have the 'Alpha Tester' title

Changes

Removed Surveillance

Improved default keybinds

Rearranged keybind settings from most important to least important

Quick Play now connects you to a low ping server when all others are full/empty

Special characters in usernames are now replaced with an underscore rather than being removed

The settings icon and social sidebar now render in the top-right on the respawn screen and when pressing escape in-game

Muzzle flashes no longer block your vision when ADS with Pistol + ironsights

Rendering settings not applicable to bare min are now hidden when bare minimum is enabled

Weapon power is now shown when selecting a weapon in the loadout screen

Changed the default metal block skin to Agaman metal

Improved audio balancing of underscoring tracks

Removed Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Seattle and Silicon Valley servers. One server remains in each west, central and east USA

The minimap now shows water

Enemy outlines are now On by default (rather than Focus)

The map vote list is now only randomised once when the server starts up. The map that was just played is then placed at the bottom of the map vote list

The transaction log is now sorted descending by date by default

Additions

"Click in the green area to spawn" text that shows the first time a player joins a match

New 'Damage per mag' weapon stat which shows the total damage output from a full magazine

Scope Sensitivity Start setting that controls whether your scoping sensitivity is applied when starting to scope, gradually as you scope in, or only when fully scoped

Flip Structure keybind that flips your structure vertically

Hazard block skin - available for 10k Protons

Ability to enable/disable out of bounds when testing custom maps

MinWaterLevel and MaxWaterLevel map JSON settings

Synthetic Afterlife Soltec-themed underscoring track

Cold Harbour, Soltec Plaza and Aegis Oasis art

Optimisations

Faster fire networking

Balancing

Assault Rifle reload time increased from 1.5s to 1.8s

Pistol reload time reduced from 1.5s to 1.2s

Extended Pistol reload time reduced from 2.0s to 1.5s

Extended Pistol reload time from empty reduced from 3.0s to 2.0s

Soltrium Canister explosion radius/damage/knockback now scales with the custom explosion radius set by mappers

Replaced 2 seconds of spawn invisibility with 1 second of spawn invincibility

Placed C4 explosions are no longer directional

Reduced C4 explosion radius from 6 to 5 blocks

Double Barrel Balancing (Buckshot)