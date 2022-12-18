v2.0.7 - Fixing all the Bugs, Block Skin, Build Flipping, Soundtrack on Spotify

Hey all, I spent the past month travelling around Australia and I'm now back with a new update!
For this patch I focused on the bugs that have been on my list for ages, but never had the motivation to fix. There's also a new track from Punch Deck, a new block skin, Double Barrel balancing and a bunch of quality of life enhancements - see the changelog at the bottom for the full list!
Loadout UI
I fixed a bunch of UI bugs with loadouts (e.g. selecting presets when you have the same gun in the primary and secondary slot), and added the power number for each gun here:
Vertical Build Flipping
You can now press R (or another keybind if you change it) to vertically flip your structure. I hope this leads to some interesting new base designs!
Directional Ambience
I fixed a few issues with ambience sounds - when inside you can now correctly hear wind/rain from the correct direction, and ambience is also muffled when inside.
New Music
The Terra EP and Sector's Edge Soundtrack Volume II are available! You can listen to it here:
Spotify
Terra EP: https://open.spotify.com/album/3ly1AZHEsFDOF4Qr5Tyjvw
Volume II: https://open.spotify.com/album/54SeJuWp7a9OILRr8yzfuq
Apple Music
Terra EP: https://music.apple.com/us/album/sectors-edge-terra-ep/1654648226
Volume II: https://music.apple.com/us/album/sectors-edge-volume-ii-original-game-soundtrack/1655069368
This update also has a new Soltec track titled Synthetic Afterlife, which you can hear on Soltec Plaza, Railway, Subway and Reactor. Here's a preview:
Server Changes
To cut costs we now only have one server location in each Frankfurt / Sydney / Fremont, and I removed duplicate USA servers that were close to each other anyway - there's now one Fremont, Dallas and New Jersey server.
The Sao Paulo and Johanessburg servers received an upgrade (changed to a better provider) and unfortunately had to remove the Dubai server until I find a better provider.
New Block Skin
I've added a new Hazard block skin, which you can unlock with 10,000 Protons. I've also changed the default metal from Human Metal to Agaman Metal, which has a bit of red in it. I'd like to add green, purple and red block skins too.
New Art
Juan recently created art for Aegis Oasis, Cold Harbour and Soltec Plaza, which you'll see in-game. He's been sharing SE art on his Instagram too!
Next Steps
I'm honestly exhausted and will take a break over Christmas/New Years. The launch was hectic and didn't go as well as I planned, but there's a lot of things I would love to improve and work on for the next re-launch/big update.
I'm working on a series of articles about raytraced audio art, which are available early on our Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/sectorsedge, and will be released publicly in the new year.
I'm also working on a attack/defence game mode which suits smaller teams and maps. Simon created this Corahk Mining Facility map ages ago and I want to finally put it to use:
The loadout/preset/skin/crosshair system and UI needs a rework, currently the UI is too confusing and tedious to use. I've received a few ideas from players and moderators on how to improve it so I'll mock them up and share them soon.
Lastly I would love to add moving objects to maps. I've already done most of the work through the new falling destruction system, and I would love to use it for things like trains arriving on Subway that destroy everything in their path, making the cranes on Cold Harbour move and drop containers, or have elevators on Soltec Plaza.
I'm excited to continue working on this game, just need to take a break as I'm exhausted. I hope you all have a great Christmas and New Years, thank you all for supporting and playing Sector's Edge :)
Full Changelog
Fixes
- Fixed ghost Mouse 1 keybinds when adding a keybind, then deleting a keybind while the game is waiting for a key press
- Fixed misaligned player icons in the full minimap view
- Mods are now visible in the loadout list
- Fixed disappearing/flickering UI on older GPUs
- Fixed reload timing on the server
- Preset dropdowns on the loadout screen now display the correct preset when the same gun is equipped in the primary and secondary slots
- Minimap icons no longer rotate with the player in the full map view
- Leaf particles no longer persist between rounds
- Reserved players are now correctly removed from the scoreboard
- You can no longer stab players that are behind you when reversing into them
- The loadout content UI now encompasses its elements correctly
- Digger and Plasma Cutter lights now render and match the colour of your Soltrium
- When picking up an ammo bonus while holding LMB, two Disruptors/C4 are no longer thrown
- Fixed grenade/scanner position desync between the client and server
- Players that are shooting when you join the match will continue to visually shoot
- Fixed lag compensation when firing at Augmented Orbs
- If you detonate your C4 when you're already dead on the server, the C4 will re-appear client-side
- You can now view the licences of players that leave on the victory podium
- Fixed 'You have joined a party' notification spam when repeatedly accepting a party invite
- Players in your party who aren't your friend no longer move to the Friends list when you leave the party
- Preset lists on the loadout screen can now be scrolled
- Shooting an enemy Disruptor and killing an enemy nearby with it will attribute the kill to you
- If you cause a structure to fall and land on a Disruptor, which disrupts a nearby enemy and kills them, the kill will be attributed to you
- Rich presence text no longer overlaps player names + profile pictures in the social sidebar
- Block UI now displays the correct outline/tick when equipped
- Fixed a bug that caused player flyby sounds to not play when the other player was outside your field of view
- Throwing a grenade / stabbing now cancels spawn invincibility
- Fixed issues with equipping MiDi skins you don't own
- Players are now revealed on the minimap when firing GL/RR/Orb
- Fixed an issue with stat tracking and equipping titles
- Dubai servers are now running again
- Server listing info on the Play screen now wraps correctly
- All breakthrough zones are now visible when testing custom maps
- Fixed some dodgy audio multithreading stuff
- Fixed dropdown rendering when extending off the bottom of the screen
- Fixed a collision stutter when sprinting and jump+crouching onto a 4-block-tall wall
- The full minimap view now clamps to the correct corner of the screen
- Workshop maps can now be run on servers
- Improved the error message on startup when your GPU does not support OpenGL 3.3
- Burst weapons can now continue to fire while sprinting
- Fixed ironsight alignment on all weapons
- Fixed spelling of camahflahj
- Fixed player outline rendering when chunks are currently meshing
- Fixed clipping when scrolling on the texture list and the licence theme list
- The Switch to Last Tool keybind can no longer switch to your knife/grenade
- Fixed a rendering issue that caused players to look like black/white static
- Impact RR can now detonate enemy deployables (C4, Disruptor, etc)
- Weapons now appear banned in custom lobbies when editing loadouts
- Weapons no longer appear banned after leaving a custom lobby
- Blades can now collide with entities (C4, Scanner, etc)
- Fixed transaction log sorting
- Fixed characterskin-token transaction log entries
- Fixed Soltrium canister explosions in custom maps
- Fixed flickering shadows on Aegis Oasis
- Fixed out-of-bounds on the last zone in Aegis Oasis
- Fixed a shader issue on old GPUs that prevented the game from starting up
- New players no longer appear to have the 'Alpha Tester' title
Changes
- Removed Surveillance
- Improved default keybinds
- Rearranged keybind settings from most important to least important
- Quick Play now connects you to a low ping server when all others are full/empty
- Special characters in usernames are now replaced with an underscore rather than being removed
- The settings icon and social sidebar now render in the top-right on the respawn screen and when pressing escape in-game
- Muzzle flashes no longer block your vision when ADS with Pistol + ironsights
- Rendering settings not applicable to bare min are now hidden when bare minimum is enabled
- Weapon power is now shown when selecting a weapon in the loadout screen
- Changed the default metal block skin to Agaman metal
- Improved audio balancing of underscoring tracks
- Removed Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Seattle and Silicon Valley servers. One server remains in each west, central and east USA
- The minimap now shows water
- Enemy outlines are now On by default (rather than Focus)
- The map vote list is now only randomised once when the server starts up. The map that was just played is then placed at the bottom of the map vote list
- The transaction log is now sorted descending by date by default
Additions
- "Click in the green area to spawn" text that shows the first time a player joins a match
- New 'Damage per mag' weapon stat which shows the total damage output from a full magazine
- Scope Sensitivity Start setting that controls whether your scoping sensitivity is applied when starting to scope, gradually as you scope in, or only when fully scoped
- Flip Structure keybind that flips your structure vertically
- Hazard block skin - available for 10k Protons
- Ability to enable/disable out of bounds when testing custom maps
- MinWaterLevel and MaxWaterLevel map JSON settings
- Synthetic Afterlife Soltec-themed underscoring track
- Cold Harbour, Soltec Plaza and Aegis Oasis art
Optimisations
- Faster fire networking
Balancing
- Assault Rifle reload time increased from 1.5s to 1.8s
- Pistol reload time reduced from 1.5s to 1.2s
- Extended Pistol reload time reduced from 2.0s to 1.5s
- Extended Pistol reload time from empty reduced from 3.0s to 2.0s
- Soltrium Canister explosion radius/damage/knockback now scales with the custom explosion radius set by mappers
- Replaced 2 seconds of spawn invisibility with 1 second of spawn invincibility
- Placed C4 explosions are no longer directional
- Reduced C4 explosion radius from 6 to 5 blocks
Double Barrel Balancing (Buckshot)
- Instakill distance reduced from 11.5 to 8 blocks
- Spread reduced by 50%
- Damage drops off quicker over distance
- The graph below shows the new values with buckshot and no barrel (it's wonky because each pellets hit the body/head at different ranges)
