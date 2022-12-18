Build Update - Queen Beast 1.2

Hello everyone!!
I have pushed a small update to the build that adds:
- 'Streamer Mode' in the settings menu - completely obscures all instances of partial nudity, 'buttocks', more egregious examples of cleavage, etc.
- Revamped the modesty filter code so that it should update dynamically so you don't have to reload the scene
- Fixed an issue with the chapter numbering
- Fixed some small issues with the map
Examples of the streamer mode:
If you encounter any other bugs, please let us know via the steam forum or email so we can get it patched up as soon as possible =].
Thanks so much for all your reviews and feedback (even people who were lukewarm on the game!), every piece is invaluable to us >_< Thank you!!!
Changed files in this update