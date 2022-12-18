Build Update - Queen Beast 1.2

Hello everyone!!

I have pushed a small update to the build that adds:

'Streamer Mode' in the settings menu - completely obscures all instances of partial nudity, 'buttocks', more egregious examples of cleavage, etc.

Revamped the modesty filter code so that it should update dynamically so you don't have to reload the scene

Fixed an issue with the chapter numbering

Fixed some small issues with the map

Examples of the streamer mode:



If you encounter any other bugs, please let us know via the steam forum or email so we can get it patched up as soon as possible =].

Thanks so much for all your reviews and feedback (even people who were lukewarm on the game!), every piece is invaluable to us >_< Thank you!!!