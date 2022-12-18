 Skip to content

Queen Beast update for 18 December 2022

Build Update - Queen Beast 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 10171094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!!

I have pushed a small update to the build that adds:

  • 'Streamer Mode' in the settings menu - completely obscures all instances of partial nudity, 'buttocks', more egregious examples of cleavage, etc.
  • Revamped the modesty filter code so that it should update dynamically so you don't have to reload the scene
  • Fixed an issue with the chapter numbering
  • Fixed some small issues with the map

Examples of the streamer mode:

If you encounter any other bugs, please let us know via the steam forum or email so we can get it patched up as soon as possible =].

Thanks so much for all your reviews and feedback (even people who were lukewarm on the game!), every piece is invaluable to us >_< Thank you!!!

