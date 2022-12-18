Major Update - 12-17-2022: Novellus Dea has entered the Playspace - Steam Deck!

This update is a big one folks! It covers many fixes, preparations for a new dream experience, live VR streaming, and updates to Private Spaces!

Let's go over the details

Novellus Dea: Just Desserts

Novellus Dea is launching on VIRo Playspace just in time for the holidays! Join her for a nice meal and skip straight to dessert.

This dream experience takes you on a journey at Dea's home. Enjoy as she teases, smiles, and steals your heart. Interact with Dea as you press her up against the glass for all to see while grabbing her by the hips. Will you pull her fast or take her nice and slow? It's your call.

Just be careful not to excite her too much or she won't be able to hold her secret in check.

This dream experience features oral sex, sex from behind, and being pinned down while ridden by a goddess.

This dream is great with or without VR. It's also amazing on Steam Deck with full Gyro, Haptics, and Touchscreen interactions.

Haptics: Much smoother

We took special care to put smoothing algorithms in place for all the stroker devices out there. This was a big request for Handy users. Now your sexy stimulations should be silky smooth.

Private Space

Private spaces now has a new avatar look and feel. This is designed to emphasize touch over all else. Create a room and invite someone for some private intimate action. We're developing the social features more and more so expect to see lots of additions to this soon.

Live VR Streaming with Vex Ruby

Vex Ruby is a sexy lewdtuber who is often seen streaming live online. We thought it would be cool to see that in VR so we expanded the touchback scene to let you see Vex Ruby in VR as she streams live. She can crawl right up to you and even touch you!

Check out touchback and her streams for details on how you can try this evolving feature!