Christmas Update

Fixed an issue where a player could not pause after getting defeated ingame. Previously the game gave pause control only to players who were undefeated. This was an issue when only bots were left. Players can now pause anytime in an active game and the top of the menus will indicate who initiated the pause.

Fixed a bug in the sushi boat map where bots would get stuck on parts of the map

Added tooltips at the beginning of new rounds

Added Camera Shake scale settings

Remapped keyboard Backspace button as the "Back" key instead of ESC as the later was conflicting with another function

A new soundtrack for sports modes freshly cooked up by Wife Error!

A few Christmas cosmetics have been added

Merry Christmas Everyone, Thank you for all your support this year and helping to make Sumo Seals a better game with each new update!