DELTA-14: 12/17/2022
-added an option to disable wind
-did some optimizations to my code, particularly the graphics
-not literally the ENTIRE soundtrack is stored in memory; the game should take up much less ram
Voxella update for 18 December 2022
Voxella Delta-14
