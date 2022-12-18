 Skip to content

Voxella update for 18 December 2022

Voxella Delta-14

DELTA-14: 12/17/2022
-added an option to disable wind
-did some optimizations to my code, particularly the graphics
-not literally the ENTIRE soundtrack is stored in memory; the game should take up much less ram

