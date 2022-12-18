 Skip to content

魔装術師アカネ / Magic MechSuit Akane update for 18 December 2022

Ver0.49j update

Build 10170871

Patchnotes via Steam Community

fix
・Improved the problem that landing stiffness is difficult to occur depending on the client's FPS (whether it is completely cured is unknown)
・Provisional solution for the problem that the head is not displayed
-Fixed an issue where battle coloring was applied incorrectly
Specification change
・Changed the guidance specification during fighting, and changed it so that if you press the fighting key at the lock working distance, it will almost certainly hit.
(This is a change to make up for the superiority of the left ranged weapon. Combined with the previous melee attack specification change, it should be superior in terms of continuous firepower compared to the left ranged ranged weapon.)
booster change
(In order to make a downward revision in the future, we will average the cost once. Also, we will reduce the booster's contribution to the increase in heat.)
・Booster weight unified to 100
・Booster consumption EN is unified to 100
・BALA-ORIGIN
　　Sudden braking consumption 825 → 600
・BALA-MIN
　　MB output 700 → 900
　　MB consumption 3000 → 4500
　　MB fever 20 → 30
(By strengthening the MB, I think I'll make it look more like a balanced model.)
・HI-LESS
　　Sudden braking consumption 1125 → 1050
　　Sudden braking heat generation 20 → 10
・HI-MID1
　　NB fever 100 → 85
　　Sudden braking fever 10 → 6
・HI-MID2
NB consumption 11250 → 10500
NB fever 150 → 100
　　Sudden braking consumption 1125 → 1050
　　Sudden braking fever 15 → 10
・HI-POW
NB consumption 15000 → 12000
　　NB fever 200 → 125
　　Sudden braking consumption 1500 → 1200
　　Sudden braking heat generation 20 → 12
Other parts change
・Unified FCS weight to 200
(The weight of the booster has been reduced, but it is a part that can not be placed on the weight, but it will be stressful if it changes, so it will be eliminated.)

Changed files in this update

魔装術師アカネ Content Depot 880321
