Ver0.49j update

fix

・Improved the problem that landing stiffness is difficult to occur depending on the client's FPS (whether it is completely cured is unknown)

・Provisional solution for the problem that the head is not displayed

-Fixed an issue where battle coloring was applied incorrectly

Specification change

・Changed the guidance specification during fighting, and changed it so that if you press the fighting key at the lock working distance, it will almost certainly hit.

(This is a change to make up for the superiority of the left ranged weapon. Combined with the previous melee attack specification change, it should be superior in terms of continuous firepower compared to the left ranged ranged weapon.)

booster change

(In order to make a downward revision in the future, we will average the cost once. Also, we will reduce the booster's contribution to the increase in heat.)

・Booster weight unified to 100

・Booster consumption EN is unified to 100

・BALA-ORIGIN

Sudden braking consumption 825 → 600

・BALA-MIN

MB output 700 → 900

MB consumption 3000 → 4500

MB fever 20 → 30

(By strengthening the MB, I think I'll make it look more like a balanced model.)

・HI-LESS

Sudden braking consumption 1125 → 1050

Sudden braking heat generation 20 → 10

・HI-MID1

NB fever 100 → 85

Sudden braking fever 10 → 6

・HI-MID2

NB consumption 11250 → 10500

NB fever 150 → 100

Sudden braking consumption 1125 → 1050

Sudden braking fever 15 → 10

・HI-POW

NB consumption 15000 → 12000

NB fever 200 → 125

Sudden braking consumption 1500 → 1200

Sudden braking heat generation 20 → 12

Other parts change

・Unified FCS weight to 200

(The weight of the booster has been reduced, but it is a part that can not be placed on the weight, but it will be stressful if it changes, so it will be eliminated.)