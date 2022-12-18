・When playing vassals, ask a house that is already full of vassals to become a vassal,
Fixed a bug that prevented the game from progressing if the vassal negotiations were successful.
・Other minor fixes
Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 18 December 2022
2022.12.18fix
・When playing vassals, ask a house that is already full of vassals to become a vassal,
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update