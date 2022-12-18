 Skip to content

Rivalry warlord Sengoku update for 18 December 2022

2022.12.18fix

Build 10170799

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・When playing vassals, ask a house that is already full of vassals to become a vassal,
Fixed a bug that prevented the game from progressing if the vassal negotiations were successful.
・Other minor fixes

