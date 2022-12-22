On sale with new balance improvements!

Annwn is in the Winter Sale with 60% off!

To celebrate the dark of the year, we have another patch. Many players have commented that Annwn gets too easy towards the end. Update 1.5 addresses that with some balance tweaks and new challenges.

Energy drained faster on more difficult islands

Watcher is sometimes accompanied by TWO Hunters instead of one

The final Watcher is particularly tricky, reach the end of a campaign to find out why ;)

Upgrades repriced to use XP, so you can't grind early levels to upgrade any more

Memory stones grant you a point of XP to spend on upgrades

Memory stones now non-interactive for 2 seconds, to make accidental draining less likely

Another attempt to fix the pesky floating tree, shout if you see it in this build!

Existing players will not lose any of their upgrades or achievements, of course.

But if you don't like these changes you can still play v1.4 which I have now dubbed the "Classic" version.

Go to Properties -> Betas and enter "classicannwn" to unlock the classic branch.