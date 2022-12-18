 Skip to content

27 pages update for 18 December 2022

Up key and fINAL PAGE bug

Share · View all patches · Build 10170779 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now, you can wall jump with the Up key too
I THINK that the page's bug is done.
There is one last bug that I still don't get how to solve.
If you go to level 49, pause, and select the level select button. You'll see that the selector is acting weird.

Changed files in this update

27 Pages Content Depot 1459571
