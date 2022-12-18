Now, you can wall jump with the Up key too
I THINK that the page's bug is done.
There is one last bug that I still don't get how to solve.
If you go to level 49, pause, and select the level select button. You'll see that the selector is acting weird.
27 pages update for 18 December 2022
Up key and fINAL PAGE bug
Now, you can wall jump with the Up key too
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update