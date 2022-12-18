 Skip to content

XP Soccer update for 18 December 2022

XP Soccer v1.10.0 patch notes

XP Soccer update for 18 December 2022

We've kept on working on XP Soccer and we have a new World cup finale patch! This patch brings custom player inputs, 7 minute games, and whole lot of bugfixes and improvements. Hope you enjoy the new patch!

XP Soccer - Build 1.10 Patch notes:

New features:

  • Added ability to remap player 1 and player 2 controls
  • Control bindings and player inputs
  • 7 minute game implemented

Bugfixes:

  • Ball now does not go outside net if it's a goal
  • Fixed goal far goal post sorting value and ball sorting value on certain heights.
  • Fixed ball z order where it wouldn't look appropiately sorted
  • Fixed issue where goalie couldn't be controlled by player
  • Fixed issue where ball couldn't be grabbed on some edges
  • Throw in now passes the ball to the closest player in the direction
  • Fixed bicycle kick animation
  • Player now won't be able to header the ball if it went out of bounds

Improvements:

  • Goalie cant pass nor shoot when looking backwards
  • Changed post check algorithm to use circle radius
  • Added fade transitions
  • Player now looks backwards and can no longer charge pass during kickoff
  • Forward headers are now more common
  • Added different shot properties per shot type. Shots now randomize between min and max charge values
  • Added goal back tube.
  • Added change to camera bottom boundary so that public is almost always visible.
  • Show free kick or penalty msg instead of foul msg
  • Added square icon and team selection view.

