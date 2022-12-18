XP Soccer v1.10.0 patch notes

We've kept on working on XP Soccer and we have a new World cup finale patch! This patch brings custom player inputs, 7 minute games, and whole lot of bugfixes and improvements. Hope you enjoy the new patch!

XP Soccer - Build 1.10 Patch notes:

New features:

Added ability to remap player 1 and player 2 controls

Control bindings and player inputs

7 minute game implemented

Bugfixes:

Ball now does not go outside net if it's a goal

Fixed goal far goal post sorting value and ball sorting value on certain heights.

Fixed ball z order where it wouldn't look appropiately sorted

Fixed issue where goalie couldn't be controlled by player

Fixed issue where ball couldn't be grabbed on some edges

Throw in now passes the ball to the closest player in the direction

Fixed bicycle kick animation

Player now won't be able to header the ball if it went out of bounds

Improvements: