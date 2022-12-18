XP Soccer v1.10.0 patch notes

We've kept on working on XP Soccer and we have a new World cup finale patch! This patch brings custom player inputs, 7 minute games, and whole lot of bugfixes and improvements. Hope you enjoy the new patch!
XP Soccer - Build 1.10 Patch notes:
New features:
- Added ability to remap player 1 and player 2 controls
- Control bindings and player inputs
- 7 minute game implemented
Bugfixes:
- Ball now does not go outside net if it's a goal
- Fixed goal far goal post sorting value and ball sorting value on certain heights.
- Fixed ball z order where it wouldn't look appropiately sorted
- Fixed issue where goalie couldn't be controlled by player
- Fixed issue where ball couldn't be grabbed on some edges
- Throw in now passes the ball to the closest player in the direction
- Fixed bicycle kick animation
- Player now won't be able to header the ball if it went out of bounds
Improvements:
- Goalie cant pass nor shoot when looking backwards
- Changed post check algorithm to use circle radius
- Added fade transitions
- Player now looks backwards and can no longer charge pass during kickoff
- Forward headers are now more common
- Added different shot properties per shot type. Shots now randomize between min and max charge values
- Added goal back tube.
- Added change to camera bottom boundary so that public is almost always visible.
- Show free kick or penalty msg instead of foul msg
- Added square icon and team selection view.
Changed files in this update